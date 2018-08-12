O Riain Cup CSHC: Wins for Holycross Ballycahill and Moycarkey Borris sets up exciting last round robin clash

Winner of the local derby in the next round will determine who tops the group after big wins for both clubs

Mid Tipperary neighbours Holycross Ballycahill and Moycarkey Borris had big wins in this afternoons double header at Dolla in the O'Riain Cup ( county Tipperary senior hurling championship) when they defeated Lorrha Dorrha and Ballina respectively, to set up an exciting last game in the group between them.

In perfect conditions for hurling, Moycarkey Borris had it all their own way as they blitzed Ballina to record a 3-34 to 0-10 win - sharpshooter Kieran Morris bagging 0-18 in the game.

This game was over as a contest by the half way mark with the victors leading by 1-19 to 0-5, their goal coming from Anthony McKelvey in the 20th minute. He bagged another in the 20th minute of the second half with sub Kevin O'Regan grabbing a third as they scored as emphatic a victory as you are likely to see in the championship. A non event, Ballina were simply not at the races at all.

Above: Action from the clash of Ballina and Moycarkey Borris.

The second clash was a much more competitive affair - even more so than the final scoreline might suggest. In fact three goals in six minutes midway through the second half gave Lorrha a 3-6 to 0-8 lead with Noel Hogan, Christopher Fogarty and Brian Hogan raising green flags. But, Holycross Ballycahill had recovered by the half way mark and were 2-13 to 3-7 to the good thanks to goals from Jack Skehan and Liam Moloney.

The mid men continued their form into the second half and never looked as though they would lose once they had sorted out their issues in defence. A goal from Liam Moloney in the 15th of the second half sent them six clear and from there they cantered to victory - Brain Hogan getting a late consolation goal for Lorrha right at the very death.

