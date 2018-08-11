County Tipperary SHC: Sars' blitz Upperchurch to secure second victory of the campaign

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24

Upperchurch Drombane 1-15

Champions Sarsfields came from three points in arrears with a quarter of an hour to go, to win by nine in an impressive spell against challengers Upperchurch Drombane in the Tipperary Water county senior hurling championship round 2 clash at The Ragg this afternoon.

Though they had a Conor Stakelum goal after 9 minutes to send them into the lead, the Blues were in arrears by the half way mark by 1-12 to 1-9 - Jack Butler getting the Upperchurch Drombane goal in the 16th minute.

The Church had a number of scoring opportunities just after the restart but they went abegging and they were to rue those. They still held a 1-15 to 1-12 advantage with fifteen minutes to go, but Sarsfields upped the ante big time and found their rhythm, with points flying over the bar from Pa Bourke, Aidan McCormack, Stephen Lillis and Stephen Cahill to seal a nine point victory.

This was Sarsfields second collection of points of the campaign, while Upperchurch Drombane who had already defeated Drom-Inch will tackle Carrick Swans in their final game. Sarsfields will take on Drom-Inch in their last match of the campaign.

The second half of the double header was postponed following news of a tragic death in Borrisoleigh - Borris-Ileigh were due to play Loughmore Castleiney, but the game was called off as a mark of respect and will be re-fixed for a later date.