Tipperary GAA special offer: attend as many games as you wish this weekend for just €15
Twenty-two top class hurling clashes take place in the Premier County this weekend - eight matches in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship, six matches in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup and another eight in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship. And, you can sample as many of those contests as you like if you avail of the County Board’s “Weekend Package” which is priced at just €15.
This “Weekend Package” will be available to buy from gate checkers at all venues on Saturday and up to 3pm on Sunday or alternatively from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Lár na Páirce, Thurles on Friday and Saturday up to 5.30pm.
See below for all fixtures.
TIPPERARY WATER COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, August 11th
Upperchurch-Drombane v Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg @ 2pm
Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney in The Ragg @ 3.30pm
Roscrea v Mullinahone in Templetuohy @ 5pm
Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templetuohy @ 6.30pm
Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm
Kiladangan v Portroe in Nenagh @ 7pm
Sunday, August 12th
Toomevara v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in The Ragg @ 2pm
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg in The Ragg @ 3.30pm
TIPPERARY WATER SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP
Saturday, August 11th
JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm
Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 5.30pm
Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny in Moneygall @ 7pm
Sunday, August 12th
Ballingarry v Burgess in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina in Dolla @ 2pm
Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla @ 3.30pm
TIPPERARY WATER COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, August 10th
Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 7.15pm
Saturday, August 11th
Lattin-Cullen v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 2pm
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacy’s in Dundrum @ 3.30pm
Sunday, August 12th
Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins in New Inn @ 12 noon
Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite in Golden @ 2pm
Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 3.30pm
Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6.30pm
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on