Tipperary GAA special offer: attend as many games as you wish this weekend for just €15

Twenty-two top class hurling clashes take place in the Premier County this weekend - eight matches in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship, six matches in the Séamus Ó Riain Cup and another eight in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship. And, you can sample as many of those contests as you like if you avail of the County Board’s “Weekend Package” which is priced at just €15.

This “Weekend Package” will be available to buy from gate checkers at all venues on Saturday and up to 3pm on Sunday or alternatively from the Tipperary GAA Shop in Lár na Páirce, Thurles on Friday and Saturday up to 5.30pm.

See below for all fixtures.

TIPPERARY WATER COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, August 11th

Upperchurch-Drombane v Thurles Sarsfields in The Ragg @ 2pm

Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney in The Ragg @ 3.30pm

Roscrea v Mullinahone in Templetuohy @ 5pm

Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's in Templetuohy @ 6.30pm

Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm

Kiladangan v Portroe in Nenagh @ 7pm

Sunday, August 12th

Toomevara v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill in The Ragg @ 2pm

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg in The Ragg @ 3.30pm

TIPPERARY WATER SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

Saturday, August 11th

JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm

Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 5.30pm

Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny in Moneygall @ 7pm

Sunday, August 12th

Ballingarry v Burgess in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina in Dolla @ 2pm

Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla @ 3.30pm

TIPPERARY WATER COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, August 10th

Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 7.15pm

Saturday, August 11th

Lattin-Cullen v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 2pm

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacy’s in Dundrum @ 3.30pm

Sunday, August 12th

Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins in New Inn @ 12 noon

Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite in Golden @ 2pm

Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 3.30pm

Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6.30pm

