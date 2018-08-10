Watch: Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert is set to feature in a ground-breaking RTÉ series

Ardfinnan's Samantha Lambert is set to star in a ground-breaking RTÉ series entitled ‘We Run The World’ - the five-part mini series, which will feature the Tipperary ladies football captain, will be broadcast on the RTÉ Player.

‘We Run The World’ will endeavor to document the sporting journey of five female Irish athletes and will feature one athlete per episode. Alongside Samantha Lambert sprint sensation Phil Healy, Hockey World Cup hero Nicci Daly, Limerick Camogie player Sarah Carey and cyclist Orla Walsh will also star in the documentary series.

RTÉ have released the following trailer for the series.

