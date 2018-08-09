Preview: JK Bracken's and St Mary's meet in a key Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup clash
Similarly to 2017 the 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn I in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship with the meeting of JK Bracken's and St Mary's Clonmel catching the eye this forthcoming weekend.
GROUP ONE
St Mary's Clonmel beat Ballingarry (0-14 to 0-11) in the opening round while Burgess got the better of JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12).
Right now St Mary's top the group meaning that their clash with JK Bracken's on Saturday, August 11th at Leahy Park, Cashel (5.30pm) takes on an added significance.
JK Bracken's lost out to Thurles Sarsfields (2-26 to 5-26) in a one-sided Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, but there is no doubting the talent of the Templemore lads and they were well capable of upsetting St Mary's in this contest.
Burgess proved too strong for JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12) on the opening day while Ballingarry lost out by three points to St Mary's.
Ballingarry and Burgess face one another on Sunday, August 12th in Borrisoleigh (2pm) - Pat Gibson's side will be fancied to edge this one, but Ballingarry will be determined to get something out of this contest and spark their campaign into life.
If JK Bracken's can upset St Mary's Clonmel and Ballingarry can beat Burgess this group will go right down to the wire.
The third round fixtures read as follows: JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess.
Results
St Mary's Clonmel 0-14 Ballingarry 0-11
Burgess 1-14 JK Bracken's 1-12
Fixtures
Saturday, August 11th
JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm
Sunday, August 12th
Ballingarry v Burgess in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm
Remaining Games
JK Bracken's v Ballingarry
St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess
GROUP TWO
The margin of Silvermines' thirteen-poin win (1-19 to 0-9) over Templederry in the opening round surprised many while Clonakenny's 2-11 to 0-13 victory over Newport less so.
On Saturday, August 11th Newport are sure to come out fighting against the 'Mines at Nenagh (5.30pm) while St Flannan's Park in Moneygall hosts the meeting of the Templederry and Clonakenny at 7pm.
Silvermines will be fancied to beat Newport, but Clonakenny will need to be on their guard against a Templederry Kenyons outfit who were misfortunate to miss out on winning a North title in recent seasons.
A win for Templederry on Saturday would make for an interesting third round of games: Templederry v Newport and Clonakenny v Silvermines.
Results
Clonakenny 2-11 Newport 0-13
Silvermines 1-19 Templederry Kenyons 0-9
Fixtures
Saturday, August 11th
Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 5.30pm
Saturday, August 11th
Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny in Moneygall @ 7pm
Remaining Games
Templederry Kenyons v Newport
Clonakenny v Silvermines
GROUP THREE
Despite their discouraging loss to Loughmore (0-10 to 1-30) in the semi-finals of the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Holycross-Ballycahill can call on some terrific players and will be fancied to frank the form they showed in the opening round when beating Ballina (1-17 to 1-9).
In round two on Sunday, August 12th Holycross-Ballycahill face Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla (3.30pm) and must be favourites to prevail.
Meanwhile Moycarkey-Borris saw off the challenge of Lorrha in the opening round (1-22 to 3-10) and will be warm favourites to beat Ballina on Sunday, August 12th in Dolla (2pm).
Be warned, however, that Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha are both fighting for their lives. And, of course hurling men in Mid Tipperary who know their history will be hoping that there is something at stake in round three when local rivals Moycarkey and Holycross collide.
As matters stand, however, it appears as through Holycross and Moycarkey will have secured their place in the knock-out stage prior to the third round with Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha battling it out to see which other side progresses to the quarter-finals.
Results
Ballina 1-9 Holycross-Ballycahill 1-17
Lorrha-Dorrha 3-10 Moycarkey-Borris 1-22
Fixtures
Sunday, August 12th
Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina in Dolla @ 2pm
Sunday, August 12th
Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla @ 3.30pm
Remaining Games
Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill
Ballina v Lorrha-Dorrha
COMPETITION FORMAT
The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup comprises of twelve teams - three seeded groups of four. Following three rounds of games the top two group winners qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible).
There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.
