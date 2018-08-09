Preview: JK Bracken's and St Mary's meet in a key Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup clash

Similarly to 2017 the 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn I in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship with the meeting of JK Bracken's and St Mary's Clonmel catching the eye this forthcoming weekend.

GROUP ONE

St Mary's Clonmel beat Ballingarry (0-14 to 0-11) in the opening round while Burgess got the better of JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12).

Right now St Mary's top the group meaning that their clash with JK Bracken's on Saturday, August 11th at Leahy Park, Cashel (5.30pm) takes on an added significance.

JK Bracken's lost out to Thurles Sarsfields (2-26 to 5-26) in a one-sided Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-final, but there is no doubting the talent of the Templemore lads and they were well capable of upsetting St Mary's in this contest.

Burgess proved too strong for JK Bracken's (1-14 to 1-12) on the opening day while Ballingarry lost out by three points to St Mary's.

Ballingarry and Burgess face one another on Sunday, August 12th in Borrisoleigh (2pm) - Pat Gibson's side will be fancied to edge this one, but Ballingarry will be determined to get something out of this contest and spark their campaign into life.

If JK Bracken's can upset St Mary's Clonmel and Ballingarry can beat Burgess this group will go right down to the wire.

The third round fixtures read as follows: JK Bracken's v Ballingarry and St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess.

Results

St Mary's Clonmel 0-14 Ballingarry 0-11

Burgess 1-14 JK Bracken's 1-12

Fixtures

Saturday, August 11th

JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm

Sunday, August 12th

Ballingarry v Burgess in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm

Remaining Games

JK Bracken's v Ballingarry

St Mary's Clonmel v Burgess

GROUP TWO

The margin of Silvermines' thirteen-poin win (1-19 to 0-9) over Templederry in the opening round surprised many while Clonakenny's 2-11 to 0-13 victory over Newport less so.

On Saturday, August 11th Newport are sure to come out fighting against the 'Mines at Nenagh (5.30pm) while St Flannan's Park in Moneygall hosts the meeting of the Templederry and Clonakenny at 7pm.

Silvermines will be fancied to beat Newport, but Clonakenny will need to be on their guard against a Templederry Kenyons outfit who were misfortunate to miss out on winning a North title in recent seasons.

A win for Templederry on Saturday would make for an interesting third round of games: Templederry v Newport and Clonakenny v Silvermines.

Results

Clonakenny 2-11 Newport 0-13

Silvermines 1-19 Templederry Kenyons 0-9

Fixtures

Saturday, August 11th

Newport v Silvermines in Nenagh @ 5.30pm

Saturday, August 11th

Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny in Moneygall @ 7pm

Remaining Games

Templederry Kenyons v Newport

Clonakenny v Silvermines

GROUP THREE

Despite their discouraging loss to Loughmore (0-10 to 1-30) in the semi-finals of the Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Holycross-Ballycahill can call on some terrific players and will be fancied to frank the form they showed in the opening round when beating Ballina (1-17 to 1-9).

In round two on Sunday, August 12th Holycross-Ballycahill face Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla (3.30pm) and must be favourites to prevail.

Meanwhile Moycarkey-Borris saw off the challenge of Lorrha in the opening round (1-22 to 3-10) and will be warm favourites to beat Ballina on Sunday, August 12th in Dolla (2pm).

Be warned, however, that Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha are both fighting for their lives. And, of course hurling men in Mid Tipperary who know their history will be hoping that there is something at stake in round three when local rivals Moycarkey and Holycross collide.

As matters stand, however, it appears as through Holycross and Moycarkey will have secured their place in the knock-out stage prior to the third round with Ballina and Lorrha-Dorrha battling it out to see which other side progresses to the quarter-finals.

Results

Ballina 1-9 Holycross-Ballycahill 1-17

Lorrha-Dorrha 3-10 Moycarkey-Borris 1-22

Fixtures

Sunday, August 12th

Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina in Dolla @ 2pm

Sunday, August 12th

Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha in Dolla @ 3.30pm

Remaining Games

Moycarkey-Borris v Holycross-Ballycahill

Ballina v Lorrha-Dorrha

COMPETITION FORMAT

The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup comprises of twelve teams - three seeded groups of four. Following three rounds of games the top two group winners qualify for the semi-finals while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.

