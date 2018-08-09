Preview: Watch out for a whole host of intriguing Tipperary intermediate club hurling contests

A whole host of intriguing contests take place in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship this forthcoming weekend. Indeed, considering the landscape of each individual group this round of contests could prove definitive.

Two notable fixtures stick out like a sore thumb next Saturday - in group one Moyne-Templetuohy face off against Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Dundrum (2pm) while in group four at 3.30pm (also in Dundrum) Gortnahoe-Glengoole take their bow in the county intermediate hurling championship when they face West champions Seán Treacy's.

GROUP ONE

Results

Ballinahinch 0-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-20

Fixtures

Saturday, August 11th

Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 2pm

Remaining Games

Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen Gaels

GROUP TWO

Results

Carrick Davins 1-17 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Cappawhite 1-13

Fixtures

Sunday, August 12th

Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins in New Inn @ 12 noon

Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite in Golden @ 2pm

Remaining Games

Carrick Davins v Cappawhite

Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields

GROUP THREE

Results

Borrisokane 0-5 Drom & Inch 1-11

Galtee Rovers 1-12 Arravale Rovers 0-12

Drom & Inch 3-16 Galtee Rovers 0-12

Fixtures

Sunday, August 12th

Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm

Remaining Games

Drom & Inch v Arravale Rovers

Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers

GROUP FOUR

Results

Seán Treacy's 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-7

Fixtures

Saturday, August 11th

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacy's in Dundrum @ 3.30pm

Remaining Games

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers

GROUP FIVE

Results

Kiladangan 1-13 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-17

Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Ballybacon-Grange 3-10

Fixtures

Friday, August 10th

Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 7.15pm

Sunday, August 12th

Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 3.30pm

Remaining Games

Kiladangan v Ballybacon-Grange

Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

GROUP SIX

Results

Knockavilla Kickhams 3-11 Shannon Rovers 2-12

Fixtures

Sunday, August 12th

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6.30pm

Remaining Games

Shannon Rovers v Moneygall

COMPETITION FORMAT

The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances). Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.

Preliminary quarter-finals: if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals. The remaining two group winners, featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals. There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition. Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition.

Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.