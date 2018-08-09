Preview: Watch out for a whole host of intriguing Tipperary intermediate club hurling contests
A whole host of intriguing contests take place in the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship this forthcoming weekend. Indeed, considering the landscape of each individual group this round of contests could prove definitive.
Two notable fixtures stick out like a sore thumb next Saturday - in group one Moyne-Templetuohy face off against Lattin-Cullen Gaels in Dundrum (2pm) while in group four at 3.30pm (also in Dundrum) Gortnahoe-Glengoole take their bow in the county intermediate hurling championship when they face West champions Seán Treacy's.
GROUP ONE
Results
Ballinahinch 0-9 Moyne-Templetuohy 0-20
Fixtures
Saturday, August 11th
Lattin-Cullen Gaels v Moyne-Templetuohy in Dundrum @ 2pm
Remaining Games
Ballinahinch v Lattin-Cullen Gaels
GROUP TWO
Results
Carrick Davins 1-17 Cashel King Cormacs 1-17
Thurles Sarsfields 1-24 Cappawhite 1-13
Fixtures
Sunday, August 12th
Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins in New Inn @ 12 noon
Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite in Golden @ 2pm
Remaining Games
Carrick Davins v Cappawhite
Cashel King Cormacs v Thurles Sarsfields
GROUP THREE
Results
Borrisokane 0-5 Drom & Inch 1-11
Galtee Rovers 1-12 Arravale Rovers 0-12
Drom & Inch 3-16 Galtee Rovers 0-12
Fixtures
Sunday, August 12th
Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane in Templemore @ 5pm
Remaining Games
Drom & Inch v Arravale Rovers
Borrisokane v Galtee Rovers
GROUP FOUR
Results
Seán Treacy's 0-18 Moyle Rovers 1-7
Fixtures
Saturday, August 11th
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacy's in Dundrum @ 3.30pm
Remaining Games
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Moyle Rovers
GROUP FIVE
Results
Kiladangan 1-13 Golden-Kilfeacle 1-17
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 0-13 Ballybacon-Grange 3-10
Fixtures
Friday, August 10th
Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle in Cahir @ 7.15pm
Sunday, August 12th
Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash in Golden @ 3.30pm
Remaining Games
Kiladangan v Ballybacon-Grange
Golden-Kilfeacle v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
GROUP SIX
Results
Knockavilla Kickhams 3-11 Shannon Rovers 2-12
Fixtures
Sunday, August 12th
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall in Templemore @ 6.30pm
Remaining Games
Shannon Rovers v Moneygall
COMPETITION FORMAT
The Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship is comprised of twenty-one teams; three groups of four and three groups of three (seeded on the basis of the 2017 performances). Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knock-out stage of the competition.
Preliminary quarter-finals: if all divisional champions are already qualified for the knock-out phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals. The remaining two group winners, featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up play off in four preliminary quarter-finals. There are a number of other stipulations involved should a divisional champion not qualify for the knock-out stage via the round robin stage of the competition. Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knock-out stage of the competition.
Two teams will be relegated from the intermediate grade in 2018.
FURTHER READING
To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on