Bord Gais Energy All-Ireland u-21 hurling s-final: Goals win game in a superb win for Tipp

Tipperary 3-17

Galway 1-17

Gallant Tipperary put the dismal Munster Final display behind them to defeat Galway in the Bod Gais Energy All-Ireland u-21 hurling semi-final at Pairc na nGael, Limerick this evening.

A game which saw three red cards brandished by referee Sean Cleere of Kilkenny, Tipperary showed great character to emerge with the victory.

The game was delayed for fifteen minutes as a result of Galway having a mishap with the team bus. And, when they came out to take to the field Tipperary had five changes in the side, with only four players lining out in their allocated positions.

Tipperary had a very strong 2-13 to 0-9 interval lead with the last few minutes of the half proving very decisive. Though the Tipp lads were taking the game to Galway and were on the front foot, they had to wait until the 26th minute to put daylight between them when Mark Kehoe bagged a fine goal after a long run from Ger Browne. That gave Tipp a five point advantage and in the next few minutes that advantage had doubled - Colin English and Jake Morris (2) pointing, while Morris bagged a goal right at the death after an initial shot from Kehoe had been saved. To add further to Galways woes senior star Brian Concannon was dismissed with a straight red card much to the chagrin of the Tribesmen supporters.

So, Tipp were in a very commanding position at the break but they were sure to face a stern Galway test in the second half, when they would play wind assisted.

Within ten minutes of the restart, Tipps numerical had been wiped away when Mark Kehoe received his marching orders in what was a very harsh decision. Galway took the initiative and fired 1-4 without reply - the goal coming from sub Jack Canning in the 19th minute.

Galway had sub Cian Sammon red carded in the 34th minute and when Tipps Ger Browne goalled two minutes later, the game was put beyond the challengers.

It had been a very strange game - three red cards and hardly a foul blow in the match. A great win for Tipp, they march on to tackle Cork in the All-Ireland Final - a repeat of the Munster Final.