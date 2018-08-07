Tipperary senior and intermediate Camogie teams appeal for support via GoFundMe campaign

On Saturday Bill Mullaney's Tipperary team beat Waterford (1-14 to 1-7) to book their place in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi-finals for the first time in ten years - the Premier County will now face Cork at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday, August 18th with a place in the final up for grabs. And, with the intermediate team also qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals the County Camogie Board have launched an appeal for financial support via a GoFundMe campaign.

Supporters of the blue and gold can donate online and thereby ensure that Billy Mullaney's team is prepared to the very highest of standards. You can pledge your support for the senior and intermediate Camogie teams by clicking on the following link and making a donation to the cause.

The senior team overcame a distinct wobble against Waterford to book their place in the semi-finals of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship on Saturday evening.

The Déise trailed 0-11 to 1-4 in the interval, but rallied well in the second half. Indeed, when referee Owen Elliott signaled his intention to play three minutes of injury time there was just three points between the sides. However, when Cáit Devane’s long-range free dropped into the net in the 62nd minute there was no way back for Waterford at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Orla O’Dwyer was named as the player of the match while Ciardha Maher and Mary Ryan were also outstanding on a Tipperary team who will simply have to improve to a significant degree in order to compete in the last four of the competition.

Manager Bill Mullaney is joined on the management team by selectors Niamh Lillis, Cian Treacy, Carmel Bradshaw and Aaron Whelahan while the maor foirne for the team is John Lillis.

Meanwhile the Tipperary intermediate team enjoyed a very comfortable victory on Sunday over Kildare (7-26 to 2-4) and duly topped their group.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.