Tipperary name under-21 side to face Galway in Wednesday’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final

Tipperary take on Galway in the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship semi-final on Wednesday, August 8th at Páirc na nGael, Limerick (7.30pm) - understandably, Michael Ryan’s resignation as senior manager in recent days has dominated the attention of blue and gold supporters in the Premier County, but Liam Cahill’s men need your support against the Tribesmen.

And, manager Liam Cahill has named the following side to face Galway:

Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)

Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

Cian Flanagan (Newport)

Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)

Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Colin English (Fr Sheehy's, captain)

Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)

Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s)

Subs

Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

Robert Byrne (Portroe)

Stephen Nolan (Drom & Inch)

Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

Dylan Walsh (Ballingarry)

Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Tipperary beat Limerick thanks to a rousing display in their provincial semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium, but came undone to a significant degree against Cork in the Munster final - the Premier County lost by thirteen points (1-13 to 2-23) to the Rebels on July 4th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. And, manager Liam Cahill has been eager to point out that “redemption” is the top priority for the men draped in blue and gold.

“Redemption is big on our agenda now. We really want to put a performance together to show that we are a good side and a lot better than what we portrayed below in Cork on the fourth of July,” Liam Cahill told the Tipperary Star. Indeed, the Ballingarry man admitted that the target for this under-21 hurling team is simple and basic: Tipperary want to deliver a performance which is worthy of the county that the team represents.

“The reality of it is that we are exactly where we want to be. We are one hour away from an All-Ireland final. We have to park the Munster final - that’s over. Our preparation is all about Galway. The majority of our focus is on ourselves and just getting the best performance that we can on the day. And, if the performance is there we will be in with a great shout,” the Ballingarry man said before highlighting Tipperary’s rousing display against Limerick in the provincial semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium, Thurles as an accurate example of what the current under-21 panel are truly capable of.

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary under-21 management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

During their Leinster under-21 championship campaign Galway beat Offaly (1-20 to 0-8) in the quarter-finals and saw off the challenge of Kilkenny (3-13 to 1-17) before requiring extra-time to get the better of Wexford with just a point to spare thanks to a dramatic late goal in the provincial final (4-21 to 2-26).

Please note that on May 17th Galway beat the Tipperary under-21 hurling team by nine points in a thrilling challenge match played at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan (4-23 to 3-17). Galway led that encounter 2-12 to 2-9 at the break and although Tipperary fought back to take the lead (3-14 to 2-15) after the interval the Tribesmen absolutely dominated the final quarter when out-scoring the home side by eleven points (2-8 to 0-3).

