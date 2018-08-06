Tipperary are set to face Waterford in a ladies football relegation play-off at Callan

The Tipperary team will take on Waterford in a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship relegation play-off on Saturday, August 11th in Callan, Kilkenny (throw-in 3pm) - the winner of the contest will maintain their senior status while the defeated outfit will face a relegation final on Saturday, August 18th against either Cavan or Monaghan (just one side ultimately faces the drop from the senior grade this season).

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary team lost out narrowly to Donegal (0-14 to 0-17) at Castlerea, Roscommon during the group phase of the championship while they also suffered a defeat at the hands of Kerry (2-10 to 3-13).

For their part Waterford lost out against Kerry in the Munster semi-finals (1-6 to 2-16) while the Déise were also beaten by Westmeath (2-11 to 2-12) and Galway (0-5 to 3-12) in the group phase of the All-Ireland championship.

Considering the progress of the ladies football team in recent years relegation back to the intermediate grade would now, surely, be regarded a significant blow. And, Tipperary have their work carved out neatly for them ahead of Saturday’s contest - when the sides met earlier this season Waterford prevailed.

The extraordinary undefeated run of the Tipperary ladies football team came to an end on Sunday, April 8th at the Waterford Institute of Technology when the Premier County lost to Waterford on a 2-6 to 1-19 scoreline.

Previous to the encounter with Waterford the Premier County had maintained an undefeated 2017 season in both league and championship before recording 2018 league victories over Armagh (2-12 to 2-10), Laois (5-14 to 1-5), Tyrone (0-12 to 0-9), Cavan (1-13 to 3-4), Sligo (4-19 to 0-7) and Clare (2-12 to 3-7). Tipperary, however, re-grouped following the Waterford game and beat Armagh in the league semi-final (3-10 to 4-6) before seeing off the challenge of Cavan in the division two decider (0-21 to 3-11).

Management team: this season the Tipperary senior ladies football team is managed by Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) alongside mentors Anne-Marie Ruby (Mourneabbey, Cork), Elaine Harte (Moyne-Templetuohy), Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), James O’Leary (Galtee Rovers) and Alan O’Connor (Cahir).

The Tipperary team which faced Donegal recently read as follows: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Maria Curley (Templemore), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers). Subs: Kate Davey (Fethard), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.