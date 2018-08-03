Breaking: Cahill is the bookies favourite to succeed Michael Ryan
Liam Cahill is the bookies favourite for the top job.
2/1 Cahill And 11/4 Cummins Head-To-Head For Tipp Hurling Job
Liam Cahill and Brendan Cummins are the two candidates leading the betting to fill the vacant hotseat at the Senior Tipperary Hurling team.
Michael Ryan ended a long association with the Premier County when he stood down on Thursday after a disappointing and winless Championship campaign which saw only Waterford finish below them in the new round robin format.
Current under-20 manager Liam Cahill was made 5/2 favourite by BoyleSports to step up into the senior role but has already been backed into 2/1, with Brendan Cummins a close second favourite at 11/4.
Other candidates include 6/1 former manager Liam Sheedy, who oversaw their 2010 All-Ireland success and 10/1 shot William Maher, who led the County to an All-Ireland minor title in the same year.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “If Tipp appoint from within then Liam Cahill is surely a big player in the race to get the top job and although we opened up this morning at 5/2, that has already attracted enough early money for us to cut him into 2/1.”
He added: “Brendan Cummins has also been a popular choice with punters and as he heads to the Cooley mountains this weekend in search of another Poc Fada title, he could be forgiven for having a career move on his mind at 11/4.”
Next Senior Tipperary Hurling Manager
2/1 Liam Cahill
11/4 Brendan Cummins
6/1 Liam Sheedy
7/1 Colm Bonnar
9/1 Tommy Dunne
10/1 Nicky English
10/1 William Maher
10/1 Derek McGrath
12/1 Declan Fanning
16/1 Eamon O’Shea
20/1 Billy O’Shea
20/1 Paddy McCormack
25/1 Eamon Kelly
25/1 Eoin Kelly
25/1 John Madden
33/1 Conor Stakelum
