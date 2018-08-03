Breaking: Cahill is the bookies favourite to succeed Michael Ryan

Tipperary minor hurling manager Liam Cahill (Ballingarry).

Liam Cahill is the bookies favourite for the top job.

2/1 Cahill And 11/4 Cummins Head-To-Head For Tipp Hurling Job

Liam Cahill and Brendan Cummins are the two candidates leading the betting to fill the vacant hotseat at the Senior Tipperary Hurling team.


Michael Ryan ended a long association with the Premier County when he stood down on Thursday after a disappointing and winless Championship campaign which saw only Waterford finish below them in the new round robin format.


Current under-20 manager Liam Cahill was made 5/2 favourite by BoyleSports to step up into the senior role but has already been backed into 2/1, with Brendan Cummins a close second favourite at 11/4.


Other candidates include 6/1 former manager Liam Sheedy, who oversaw their 2010 All-Ireland success and 10/1 shot William Maher, who led the County to an All-Ireland minor title in the same year.


Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “If Tipp appoint from within then Liam Cahill is surely a big player in the race to get the top job and although we opened up this morning at 5/2, that has already attracted enough early money for us to cut him into 2/1.”


He added: “Brendan Cummins has also been a popular choice with punters and as he heads to the Cooley mountains this weekend in search of another Poc Fada title, he could be forgiven for having a career move on his mind at 11/4.”


Next Senior Tipperary Hurling Manager

2/1 Liam Cahill

11/4 Brendan Cummins

6/1 Liam Sheedy

7/1 Colm Bonnar

9/1 Tommy Dunne

10/1 Nicky English

10/1 William Maher

10/1 Derek McGrath

12/1 Declan Fanning

16/1 Eamon O’Shea

20/1 Billy O’Shea

20/1 Paddy McCormack

25/1 Eamon Kelly

25/1 Eoin Kelly

25/1 John Madden

33/1 Conor Stakelum