Fixtures released for the second round of the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships
The Competitions Control Committee has released the fixtures for the up-coming second rounds in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship, the Tipperary Water-sponsored Séamus Ó Riain Cup and, of course, the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship - the games will take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 12th.
Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship
Saturday, August 11th
Upperchurch-Drombane v Thurles Sarsfields
in The Ragg @ 2pm
Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney
in The Ragg @ 3.30pm
Roscrea v Mullinahone
in Templetuohy @ 5pm
Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's
in Templetuohy @ 6.30pm
Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm
Kiladangan v Portroe
in Nenagh @ 7pm
Sunday, August 12th
Toomevara v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
in The Ragg @ 2pm
Clonoulty-Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg
in The Ragg @ 3.30pm
Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup
Saturday, August 11th
JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel
in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm
Newport v Silvermines
in Nenagh @ 5.30pm
Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny
in Moneygall @ 7pm
Sunday, August 12th
Ballingarry v Burgess
in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm
Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina
in Dolla @ 2pm
Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha
in Dolla @ 3.30pm
Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Friday, August 10th
Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle
in Cahir @ 7.15pm
Saturday, August 11th
Lattin-Cullen v Moyne-Templetuohy
in Dundrum @ 2pm
Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacys
in Dundrum @ 3.30pm
Sunday, August 12th
Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins
in New Inn @ 12 noon
Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite
in Golden @ 2pm
Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash
in Golden @ 3.30pm
Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane
in Templemore @ 5pm
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall
in Templemore @ 6.30pm
