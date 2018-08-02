Fixtures released for the second round of the Tipperary senior and intermediate hurling championships

The Competitions Control Committee has released the fixtures for the up-coming second rounds in the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship, the Tipperary Water-sponsored Séamus Ó Riain Cup and, of course, the Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship - the games will take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 12th.

Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship

Saturday, August 11th

Upperchurch-Drombane v Thurles Sarsfields

in The Ragg @ 2pm

Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney

in The Ragg @ 3.30pm

Roscrea v Mullinahone

in Templetuohy @ 5pm

Killenaule v Kilruane MacDonagh's

in Templetuohy @ 6.30pm

Carrick Swans v Drom & Inch

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 7pm

Kiladangan v Portroe

in Nenagh @ 7pm

Sunday, August 12th

Toomevara v Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

in The Ragg @ 2pm

Clonoulty-Rossmore v Nenagh Éire Óg

in The Ragg @ 3.30pm

Tipperary Water Séamus Ó Riain Cup

Saturday, August 11th

JK Bracken's v St Mary's Clonmel

in Leahy Park, Cashel @ 5.30pm

Newport v Silvermines

in Nenagh @ 5.30pm

Templederry Kenyons v Clonakenny

in Moneygall @ 7pm

Sunday, August 12th

Ballingarry v Burgess

in Borrisoleigh @ 2pm

Moycarkey-Borris v Ballina

in Dolla @ 2pm

Holycross-Ballycahill v Lorrha-Dorrha

in Dolla @ 3.30pm

Tipperary Water County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Friday, August 10th

Ballybacon-Grange v Golden-Kilfeacle

in Cahir @ 7.15pm

Saturday, August 11th

Lattin-Cullen v Moyne-Templetuohy

in Dundrum @ 2pm

Gortnahoe-Glengoole v Sean Treacys

in Dundrum @ 3.30pm

Sunday, August 12th

Thurles Sarsfields v Carrick Davins

in New Inn @ 12 noon

Cashel King Cormacs v Cappawhite

in Golden @ 2pm

Kiladangan v Kilsheelan-Kilcash

in Golden @ 3.30pm

Arravale Rovers v Borrisokane

in Templemore @ 5pm

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams v Moneygall

in Templemore @ 6.30pm

