Breaking: The stars are set to shine for the annual Richie and Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic at Dundrum, Tipperary

South Tipperary Hospice Movement is hosting the fifth annual “Richie & Breda Horgan Memorial” Golf Classic in Co. Tipperary Golf Club, Dundrum, on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday next, August 8th, 9th and 10th 2018, in association with Knockavilla Kickhams GAA club.

The last four year’s classics have proven to be tremendously successful with over 100 teams participating each year and over €42,000 raised for the Hospice, thanks to the wonderful generosity of all those who have participated in so many ways.

In appreciation of the support of South Tipperary Hospice, the Horgan family are anxious to be associated with the efforts of this fundraiser. Your support would once again be greatly appreciated to make this annual golf classic a success. You can support this event in a number of ways: 1. Team of four players €120 (includes refreshments at the 10th). 2. Sponsor a Tee box €50. Or 3. any other sponsorship you may wish to contribute is most welcome. There are really excellent prizes on offer thanks to the generosity of all the sponsors.

Speaking to The Tipperary Star this week, former Tipperary hurler and Coach, Brian Horgan said that the event is set to be bigger and better than ever. “We currently have 108 teams playing and we are really thrilled with the support received. Many families are supprting us through tee-box sponsorship - people who have been touched by the work of South Tipperary Hospice and all of this support is very welcome,” said Brian whose parents Richie and Breda died with six months of each other. The local Hospice nurses Ann Grace and Mary Browne have been hugely supportive of the project and have helped to drive it on also.

Of course, given the Horgans sporting background, particularly in hurling circles, it is no surprise than there will be loads of famous faces taking to the course over the three days. Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald launched the event and he is set to play as well as fellow Clare men Ger Loughnane and Tony Considine. Throw in the likes of former Tipp Manager Declan Ryan, All-Ireland winning captain Tommy Dunne who will be joined by his brother Benny, Pat Fox, Gary Kirby and Ciaran Carey of Limerick, Noel McGrath, Darren Gleeson and Noel Morris of Tipperary – to name just a few of the familiar faces who will tackle the excellent course in Dundrum, where Brian Horgan worked as a greenkeeper for a number of years.

There will be live music and fun on the Thursday evening after the golf has finished and Friday evening will feature the presentation of prizes with a great social evening in store as well, also featuring live music. Not a golfer? Not a problem. You will be more than welcome to come along to the social evening and join in the fun. There will be draws, spot prizes galore too and one of the big attractions for players will be the chance to win a VW Golf by getting a hole-in-one on the par 3 third hole – a real challenge for all players.

Please contact any committee member if you would like to support this extremely worthwhile event in aid of South Tipperary Hospice. Timesheet can be booked with: Brian Horgan: 087 8597824. Golf Shop: 062 71717. Alan Horgan: 087 6082356.