Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC's All-Ireland League division 2A fixtures have been released
The fixtures for the up-coming All-Ireland League division 2A campaign have been released - Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC will compete in the division during the 2018-19 season; the division features ten teams who face one another both home and way over eighteen rounds of games. And, rugby fans should note down the date, time and venue in their diary for the games which feature the clashes between the Tipperary rivals - on Friday, November 2nd Cashel RFC will host Nenagh Ormond at Spafield (8pm) while on Friday, March 1st Cashel RFC will make the journey to New Ormond Park to face Nenagh (8pm).
The full division 2A fixtures list reads as follows:
Saturday, September 29th
Cashel RFC v Dolphin, Navan RFC v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, October 5th
Old Crescent v Cashel RFC @ 8pm
Saturday, October 6th
Nenagh Ormond v Blackrock College RFC @ 2.30pm
Friday, October 12th
UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond @ 8pm
Saturday, October 13th
Cashel RFC v Highfield @ 2.30pm
Saturday, October 18th
Galwegians v Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond v Queens University (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, November 2nd
Cashel RFC v Nenagh Ormond @ 8pm
Saturday, November 10th
Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin, Blackrock College RFC v Cashel RFC (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, November 30th
Cashel RFC v UL Bohemian, Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 8pm)
Saturday, December 8th
Nenagh Ormond v Highfield, Queens University v Cashel RFC (both @ 2.30pm)
Saturday, December 15th
Cashel RFC v Navan RFC, Galwegians v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 2.30pm)
Saturday, January 19th
Navan RFC v Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond v Galwegians (both @ 2.30pm)
Saturday, January 26th
Cashel RFC v Queens University, Highfield v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, February 15th
Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, UL Bohemian v Cashel RFC (both @ 8pm)
Saturday, February 23rd
Cashel RFC v Blackrock College RFC, Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, March 1st
Nenagh Ormond v Cashel RFC @ 8pm
Saturday, March 9th
Cashel RFC v Galwegians, Queens University v Nenagh Ormond (both @ 2.30pm)
Friday, March 22nd
Nenagh Ormond v UL Bohemian @ 8pm
Saturday, March 23rd
Highfield v Cashel RFC @ 2.30pm
Friday, April 5th
Cashel RFC v Old Crescent @ 8pm
Saturday, April 6th
Blackrock College RFC v Nenagh Ormond @ 2.30pm
Saturday, April 13th
Dolphin v Cashel RFC, Nenagh Ormond v Navan RFC (both @ 2.30pm)
