Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC's All-Ireland League division 2A fixtures have been released

The fixtures for the up-coming All-Ireland League division 2A campaign have been released - Nenagh Ormond and Cashel RFC will compete in the division during the 2018-19 season; the division features ten teams who face one another both home and way over eighteen rounds of games. And, rugby fans should note down the date, time and venue in their diary for the games which feature the clashes between the Tipperary rivals - on Friday, November 2nd Cashel RFC will host Nenagh Ormond at Spafield (8pm) while on Friday, March 1st Cashel RFC will make the journey to New Ormond Park to face Nenagh (8pm).