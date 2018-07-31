Tipperary Camogie team are set to take on Waterford in All-Ireland quarter-final clash

The Tipperary team will take on Waterford in the quarter-finals of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Saturday, August 4th (5.30pm) - the game features as the first part of an attractive double header; Dublin face Galway in their respective quarter-final at the same venue later that evening (7.15pm).

A converted Cáit Devane free earned Tipperary a share of the spoils in their recent clash with Dublin at Parnell Park, Dublin (0-13 apiece) and as a result the Premier County finished second in their group and duly booked their place in the quarter-finals against Waterford.

The Déise beat Clare (1-11 to 0-12) in a winner-takes-all affair on Sunday, July 22nd - both sides entered the contest knowing that the victor would progress to the quarter-finals.

Consequently Waterford finished third in their group while the respective group winners Cork and Kilkenny have progressed directly to the semi-finals.

During the group phase of the competition Waterford also beat Limerick (2-11 to 0-15) while they lost to Kilkenny (0-10 to 1-13) and Galway (0-8 to 4-12).

For their part Tipperary launched their All-Ireland championship campaign with a comfortable win over Meath (6-14 to 0-10) before beating Wexford (1-14 to 2-8) and Offaly (1-14 to 2-10).

Similarly to the Munster final Cork proved far too strong for manager Bill Mullaney's emerging team (1-12 to 1-27) during the group phase of this year's All-Ireland Senior Camogie championship.

Tipperary and Waterford last encountered one another in a 2017 Munster Senior Camogie Championship quarter-final when the Premier County won with ten points to spare (4-14 to 2-10).

