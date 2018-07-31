Three enticing Tipperary County Hurling League finals feature this Tuesday and Wednesday

Three enticing Tipperary Water-sponsored County Hurling League finals feature this week - the division one and division five deciders take place on Tuesday, July 31st while the division two final is fixed for Wednesday, August 1st.

North Tipperary rivals Borris-Ileigh and Nenagh Éire Óg will battle it out for the famed Johnny Ryan Cup on Tuesday, July 31st at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (7.30pm) in the division one final of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League.

Borris-Ileigh are, of course, the defending champions while Nenagh Éire Óg last won the widely-coveted Johnny Ryan Cup in 2014.

The division five final is also scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 31st - Grangemockler-Ballyneale collide with Kilsheelan-Kilcash at Monroe (7.30pm).

The division two final of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League takes place on Wednesday, August 1st when Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilruane MacDonagh’s battle it out for the Jim Devitt Cup at Moneygall (7.30pm).

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams won the division three final recently thanks to a comprehensive win over West rivals Seán Treacy’s while the division four and division six deciders are expected to take place soon.

