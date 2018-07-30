Tipperary’s All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-final v Galway re-fixed for Wednesday, August 8th

Tipperary will take on Galway in the Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland Under-21 Hurling Championship semi-final on Wednesday, August 8th at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (7.30pm) - the contest was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 4th, but following the drawn senior semi-final between Galway and Clare the under-21 semi-final was duly moved to August 8th.

Tipperary beat Limerick thanks to a rousing display in their provincial semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium, but came undone to a significant degree against Cork in the Munster final - the Premier County lost by thirteen points (1-13 to 2-23) to the Rebels on July 4th at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

During their Leinster under-21 championship campaign Galway beat Offaly (1-20 to 0-8) in the quarter-finals and saw off the challenge of Kilkenny (3-13 to 1-17) before requiring extra-time to get the better of Wexford with just a point to spare thanks to a dramatic late goal in the provincial final (4-21 to 2-26).

Please note that on May 17th Galway beat the Tipperary under-21 hurling team by nine points in a thrilling challenge match played at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan (4-23 to 3-17). Galway led that encounter 2-12 to 2-9 at the break and although Tipperary fought back to take the lead (3-14 to 2-15) after the interval the Tribesmen absolutely dominated the final quarter when out-scoring the home side by eleven points (2-8 to 0-3).

Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary under-21 management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

TIPPERARY UNDER-21 TEAM

Manager Liam Cahill named the following Premier County under-21 hurling team to face Cork in the recent Munster final: Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg), Pádraig Campion (Drom & Inch), Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule), Cian Flanagan (Newport), Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s), Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams), Colin English (Fr Sheehy's, captain), Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Paudie Feehan (Killenaule), Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), David Gleeson (Ballinahinch), Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg), Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s). Subs: Barry Hogan (Kiladangan), Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill), Robert Byrne (Portroe), Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields), Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s), Shane Neville (Lattin-Cullen) and Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

