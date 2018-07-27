Tipperary team named to face Kilkenny in Sunday's All-Ireland minor hurling semi-final

Tipperary will take on Kilkenny in an Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-final on Sunday, July 29th at Croke Park, Dublin (1.30pm) as the curtain raiser to the senior meeting between Cork and Limerick. And, manager Tommy Dunne has named his team to face the Cats.

The Tipperary minor hurling team reads as follows:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)

4. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

5. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers, captain)

6. Seán Phelan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

7. Frank Hanafin (Holycross-Ballycahill)

8. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

9. John Campion (Drom & Inch)

10. Seán Hayes (Kiladangan)

11. Cian O'Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

12. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

13. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

14. Ryan Renehan (Cappawhite)

15. James Devaney (Borris-Ileigh)

Subs:

16. Enda Dunphy (St Mary's Clonmel)

17. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

18. Mikey O’Shea (Mullinahone)

19. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

20. Jack Morrissey (Moycarkey-Borris)

21. Billy O’Connor (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

22. Jack Lanigan (Thurles Sarsfields)

23. James Synnott (Roscrea)

24. Darren Flood (Moycarkey-Borris)

Please click here to read our interview with Tommy Dunne.

Kilkenny, of course, represent formidable opposition. During the round robin stage of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Kilkenny beat Dublin (3-23 to 4-12) before also seeing off the challenges of Wexford (3-21 to 1-12) and Laois (1-26 to 1-12). In their provincial quarter-final Kilkenny proved too strong for Westmeath (5-28 to 1-5) before beating Wexford in the semi-finals (1-22 to 3-13). However, despite scoring seven goals in the Leinster final the Cats lost out to Dublin (7-12 to 6-19). Kilkenny subsequently shipped another defeat to Galway in the qualifiers (2-11 to 1-21) before, ultimately, facing off against Limerick and beating the Shannonsiders to force their way into the semi-finals (3-22 to 1-12).

The Premier County won a 40th provincial minor title on July 1st when Tipperary saw off the challenge of Limerick in the provincial decider (1-20 to 1-12). In the opening round of this year’s Munster Minor Hurling Championship Limerick beat Tipperary (1-17 to 2-12), but the Premier County then emphatically saw off the challenge of Cork (4-15 to 1-14) before losing to Waterford (3-9 to 2-13). Tipperary then beat Clare (2-14 to 1-12) and progressed to the provincial final on scoring difference.

