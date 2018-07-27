Hibernian Inn NSHC: Kilruane MacDonagh finish strong to claim North hurling final spot

1-6 in the last ten minutes sees off the Greyhounds in hard fought clash at Dolla this evening.

Kilruane MacDonagh 1-18

Toomevara 1-13

A storming finish from Kilruane MacDonagh saw off the stern test of rivals Toomevara in a hard fought Hibernian Inn North Tipperary senior hurling semi-final at Dolla this evening.

With rain showers punctuating this encounter thereby making the underfoot conditions extremely difficult, the two sides served up a fine game of hurling. And, though Kilruane MacDonagh were probably the better side for most of the game, they found a stubborn streak in their opponents would just would not relent until the very final minutes of the game.

They were level at the break 1-7 to 0-10 with Toomevara forward Mark McCarthy grabbing the goal in the 5th minute. And, they were level still in the 21st minute of the second half, eventhough Kilruane MacDonagh had added a Conor Cleary goal in the 20th minute to send his side in front.

But, Kilruane MacDonagh were to finish the stronger and they bagged 1-6 in the closing minutes, against just 0-2 for Toomevara to deservedly claim their place in the decider.

Jerome Cahill was their star man, bagging 0-4 from play, while Brian O'Meara and Cian Darcy were also prominent in the scoring stakes late on.

Toomevara were in this game right to the very end and even had a Joey McLoughney free beaten off the line near the end - a goal at that stage would have leveled the game. But, it wasn't to be for them and they had to give best to their rivals who now go on to tackle either Kildangan or Nenagh Eire Og in the decider - their game was a draw after extra time this evening also.