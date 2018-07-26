Tipperary's Shane Delaney named on wheelchair rugby team to represent Ireland at world championships

Shane Delaney (from Nenagh in County Tipperary) has been selected as a member of Ireland’s wheelchair rugby team which is set to represent Ireland at the World Wheelchair Rugby Championships this August in Sydney, Australia.

This year will be the first time in their history that an Irish team will compete at the event.

The world’s top twelve teams will compete for the world title and this includes a strong Irish team who earned their spot via a qualification tournament which took place in Nottwil, Switzerland in April of this year.

Wheelchair rugby, a paralympic sport, was first introduced to Ireland in 1997. Since then IWA-Sport, as the national governing body for wheelchair rugby in Ireland, has supported Irish players and clubs to grow the sport from grass-root level to compete and perform for Ireland at the highest international level.

A squad of eight players and four support staff will travel to Sydney later this month to prepare for the opening match against Japan which takes place on Sunday, August 5th.

Speaking ahead of the up-coming World Wheelchair Rugby Championships team manager Lunn Cromie explained: “The Irish wheelchair rugby team had an intense and physical year as we competed to qualify for the Gio 2018 IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championships. We are prepared to take on the challenge and compete against the world’s top teams in Sydney this August. However, we need the support of all Irish rugby fans to finalise our attempts to take home the world title. It will cost the squad and support team approximately €20,000 to facilitate the round trip to Australia and we are appealing to our supporters, home towns and all rugby fans to get behind the wheels in green this summer.”

IWA-Sport has a dedicated donation page which is currently accepting donations from individuals and organisations that can assist the Irish wheelchair rugby team to make history in Australia.

To make a donation and for further information about wheelchair rugby or the upcoming Gio 2018 IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championships please visit https://iwasport.com/get-behind-the-wheels-in-green-this-summer//

Pictured above are the Irish wheelchair rugby team and support staff - back from left: Stuart Mclindon (head coach), Eleanor Lucey (team masseuse & assistant coach) and Lynn Cromie (team manager & doctor). Team mechanic Michael Kearney is absent. Front from left: Will Doggart, Alan Dineen, John McCarthy, Thomas Moylan, Shane Delaney, Michael O'Hanlon and Ciara Staunton. Additional team member Stephen Aylmer is absent.

FURTHER READING

