Tipperary hurling star Billy McCarthy ships a serious knee injury during Mid club contest

Everyone associated with Tipperary Star Sport would like to forward their best wishes to inter-county and Thurles Sarsfields star Billy McCarthy who shipped a serious knee injury on Wednesday evening in a club contest.

In a Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-final played at Templetuohy Billy McCarthy picked up the injury in the process of scoring Thurles Sarsfields' fifth goal - ultimately the defending Mid and county champions beat JK Bracken's 5-26 to 2-16 to book their place in the divisional final.

Following the incident Eoin Fitzpatrick (JK Bracken's) was shown a straight red card by referee Seán Everard (Moyne-Templetuohy).

It is understood that Billy McCarthy shipped a very serious knee injury and it was rumoured in Templetuohy that McCarthy had, in fact, dislocated his knee.

Despite Tipperary's dismal 2018 inter-county championship campaign rising star Billy McCarthy has proven himself to be one of the rising stars in the blue and gold of the Premier County. Indeed, Billy represented a bright, shining light for Michael Ryan's men and we wish him a speedy recovery from injury.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.