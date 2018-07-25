Bumper crowds expected for the Mid Tipperary senior hurling semi-finals

The next seven days will feature four divisional hurling championship semi-finals and six Tipperary Water-sponsored county league finals during a frantic period of club action with the semi-finals in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship and the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship likely to attract bumper crowds.

After all here is your chance to see some of the finest hurlers in the Premier County pit their wits, emotions, energy and bodies against one another.

The semi-finals in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship take place this week - on Wednesday, July 25th JK Bracken's take on Thurles Sarsfields in Templetuohy (7.30pm) while on Friday, July 27th Holycross-Ballycahill and Loughmore-Castleiney collide at The Ragg (7.30pm).

Both Thurles Sarsfields and Loughmore-Castleiney will be hotly fancied to prevail and renew their storied rivalry in the Mid final. However, no one should discount the respective challenges of JK Bracken's and Holycross-Ballycahill - there simply has to be a real sting in such proud clubs.

In this year's quarter-finals Thurles Sarsfields saw off the challenge of Upperchurch-Drombane (1-19 to 1-16) while JK Bracken’s proved too strong for Clonakenny (2-23 to 1-13). At the same stage of the competition Loughmore-Castleiney beat Drom & Inch (0-27 to 0-17) and Holycross-Ballycahill comfortably won their contest with Moycarkey-Borris (2-18 to 1-11).

NORTH TIPPERARY

The semi-finals in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship are both fixed for Friday, July 27th (7.15pm) - Kilruane MacDonagh's face Toomevara in Dolla while Kiladangan take on Nenagh Éire Óg in Templederry.

In round one Kiladangan received a bye before dethroning defending champions Borris-Ileigh in the quarter-finals (3-12 to 1-16). Nenagh Éire Óg beat Ballina (4-24 to 0-14) and Burgess (2-23 to 0-9) while Kilruane MacDonagh's proved too strong for Lorrha-Dorrha (3-22 to 2-14) and Newport (1-19 to 0-11). In round one Toomevara beat Roscrea (0-16 to 1-11) while the Greyhounds saw off the challenge of Portroe in the quarter-finals (3-15 to 0-17).

Both the West and South senior hurling finals have already taken place - Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Éire Óg Annacarty in the West decider (0-20 to 1-15) while on Sunday last down South Killenaule proved too strong for Mullinahone (0-20 to 1-12).

COUNTY LEAGUE FINALS

On Tuesday, July 31st Borris-Ileigh take on Nenagh Éire Óg in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League divison one final in Nenagh (7.30pm) while the division two decider features a contest between Loughmore-Castleiney and Kilruane on Wednesday, August 1st in Moneygall (7.30pm). The division five final is fixed for Tuesday, July 31st - Grangemockler Ballyneale and Kilsheelan-Kilcash collide at Davin Park (7.30pm).

Three finals in the Tipperary Water County Football League also take place this weekend - rivals Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers meet in the division one decider on Sunday, July 29th in Cahir (12 noon) while at the same time in Bansha Cahir and Rockwell Rovers collide in the division two final. The division three final takes place on Thursday, July 26th when Killenaule take on St Patrick's at Fethard (8pm).

