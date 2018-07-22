Cáit Devane strike earns Tipperary a draw in Dublin and a place in the Camogie quarter-finals

A converted Cáit Devane free earned Tipperary a share of the spoils in their Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship clash with Dublin at Parnell Park, Dublin on Sunday afternoon (0-13 apiece) - as a result the Premier County finished second in their group and will now take on Waterford in a quarter-final which is scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 5th.

Cork walloped Offaly in group two (6-18 to 3-4) meaning that the Rebels secured top spot and a place in the semi-finals while Dublin finished third and will take on Galway in their respective quarter-final. Wexford also beat Meath (4-14 to 1-10) in group two, but that result had no impact on the final placings.

Waterford beat Clare (1-11 to 0-12) in a winner-takes-all affair on Sunday - both sides entered the contest knowing that the victor would progress to the quarter-finals. Kilkenny beat Galway (1-17 to 0-13) on Sunday to book their place in the semi-finals as group winners while Galway had to content themselves with second place.

