Knockavilla Kickhams collect Tipperary County Hurling League division three title thanks to a four-goal blast

A lightning fast start from the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams saw Fergal Horgan’s men fire home three goals during the opening eight minutes of this contest and when a fourth was added soon after Seán Treacy’s found themselves cut adrift entirely in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division three final which was played at a baking hot Drombane on Sunday afternoon.

Tipperary Water County Hurling League Division Three Final

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams 4-17 Seán Treacy’s 2-13

Seán Treacy’s certainly tried their utmost to respond to the challenge posed, but on this occasion Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams hurled too fast, moved too fast and thought too fast for their West Tipperary rivals.

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams led by eight points at the break (4-6 to 1-7), fired 4-15 from play and saw their inside line of Pakie Farrell (1-4), Ger Browne (1-3) and Brendan Ryan (2-3, 0-2 frees) wreak absolute havoc. It is worth noting that Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams’ first score from a placed ball materialised in the 57th minute.

And, whatever hopes Seán Treacy’s may have harboured in terms of mounting a second half comeback those hopes evaporated completely in the third minute of first half injury time when Oliver Carr was sent off - Carr appeared to have nailed a Kickhams ball carrier with a solid shoulder, but referee Peter Carroll indicated that the challenge was high and dismissed Carr for a second bookable offence.

Dara Browne captained Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams to a 4-17 to 2-13 win over Seán Treacy's in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League division three final on Sunday at Drombane - Dara Browne accepted the trophy from County Board chairman John Devane.

FIRST HALF

The sides traded points initially before Brendan Ryan raced onto successive breaks in behind the Seán Treacy’s full-back line and buried goals in the fourth and fifth minutes. Then, as early as the eighth minute, Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams conjured a third three-pointer when Pakie Farrell and Michael Shanahan combined smartly before Ger Browne delivered a composed finish. Michael Shanahan added a point from play soon after and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams led (3-2 to 0-1).

Seán Treacy’s managed to out-score Kickhams 1-2 to 0-1 during an encouraging five-minute spell with the goal arriving courtesy of Paudie Carey in the 15th minute - the powerful full-forward pounced on a break following Darragh Kennedy’s sideline ball and made no mistake from close range (3-3 to 1-3).

Straight from the ensuing puck-out, however, Seán Treacy’s conceded a penalty when Willie Mackey unceremoniously brought down Ger Browne and Natal O’Grady’s men must have sighed with relief when ‘keeper Shane Stapleton brilliantly saved Eoin Carew’s rasping shot.

The reprieve enjoyed by the Seán Treacy’s men proved temporary in nature as Niall O’Brien added to the Kickhams tally before Pakie Farrell notched his side’s fourth goal in the 20th minute - Farrell buried the rebound after Shane Stapleton saved Brendan Ryan’s initial shot.

Efforts from Nathan Ryan and Ger Browne then book-ended a Paddy Carey ’65 to leave eleven between them with twenty-seven minutes played (4-6 to 1-4).

Seán Treacy’s closed out the opening half in positive fashion thanks to points from Darragh Kennedy, Aaron Ryan and Paddy Carey (free), but were left dismayed in the 33rd minute when reduced to fourteen men.

SECOND HALF

Three successive Knockavilla points opened an eleven-point gap immediately after the break before Darragh Kennedy converted a sideline ball in response.

Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams appeared to have worked carefully on their patterns of play and they used their extra man to significant effect in the second half. Indeed, Paudie O’Carroll found himself on the end of a slick short puck-out routine in the 39th minute and duly notched the point of the game.

Seán Treacy’s hit back with two converted placed balls, but Knockavilla were hurling much better and fired over four consecutive scores to lead 4-14 to 1-10 with seven minutes of normal time to play.

In an eye-catching display Seán Ryan tried to drive Seán Treacy’s forward from centre-back - Ryan landed a point, set up Paddy Carey for another and then provided an assist for a Darragh Kennedy goal in the 56th minute which gave the scoreboard a much more presentable look to it.

There was still time, however, for Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams to add three more points while Aaron Ryan enjoyed the final say in the matter.

MATCH DETAILS

Knockavilla Kickhams: Michael Heelan, Kieran Breen, Damien McGrath, Paudie Hayes, Cathal Morrissey, Eoin Carew, Paudie O’Carrroll (0-1), Nathan Ryan (0-1), Niall O’Brien (0-2), Johnny Ryan, Michael Shanahan (0-1), David Butler, Pakie Farrell (1-4), Ger Browne (1-3), Brendan Ryan (2-3, 0-2 frees). Subs: (40th) Dara Browne for Michael Shanahan, (43rd) Gerry Horgan (0-1) for David Butler, (55th) Eoin McCormack for Nathan Ryan, (56th) Killian Loughman (0-1) for Johnny Ryan.

Seán Treacy’s: Shane Stapleton (0-1, 0-1 frees), Willie Mackey, Seán Hickey, Paul Ryan, Andy O’Brien, Seán Ryan (0-1), Tom Hickey, Mike Feehan, Aaron Ryan (0-2), Oliver Carr, Jody Ryan, Darragh Kennedy (1-2, 0-1 sidelines), Paddy Carey (0-6, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65), Paudie Carey (1-0), Declan Hickey (0-1). Subs: (36th) Donnacha O’Brien for Declan Hickey, (44th) Chris Egan for Paudie Carey, (50th) Greg Kennedy for Tom Hickey (blood - reversed in the 52nd minute).

Referee: Peter Carroll (Burgess).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.