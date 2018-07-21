Narrow Donegal defeat propels Tipperary ladies football team into relegation battle

Shane Ronayne’s Tipperary team lost out narrowly to Donegal at Castlerea, Roscommon in Saturday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship clash and now, unfortunately, find themselves propelled into a relegation play-off which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 11th.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior

Ladies Football Championship

Donegal 0-17 Tipperary 0-14

Following the defeat suffered at the hands of Kerry (2-10 to 3-13) on Saturday, July 14th the Tipperary team faced Donegal knowing that a defeat would rule the Premier County out of the knock-out stages in this year’s championship - Kerry and Donegal now progress to the quarter-finals in this three-team group.

Geraldine McLaughlin had her shooting boots on at O’Rourke Park in Castlerea and her personal haul of 0-12 was hugely impressive.

After a glut of goals in the Ulster final Donegal had to be content to chip over the points in this clash. By the break the Ulster champions were 0-10 to 0-6 in front with McLaughlin kicking eight of those - three from play - while Karen Guthrie and Katy Herron also scored.

Tipperary, who had trailed 0-4 to 0-0 at one stage, took a little while to settle, but soon found their groove with the excellent Aishling Moloney scoring three and Gillian O’Brien doing likewise.

McLaughlin and Bonner stretched Donegal’s lead out to six points before an Aisling McCarthy free pulled one back for Tipperary in the 37th minute.

Four minutes later Samantha Lambert was penalised by referee Garryowen McMahon for a foul on McLaughlin and a penalty was awarded, but the ball fizzed high and right.

That gave Tipperary some hope and a minute later Moloney scored her fourth point of the afternoon with a fine individual effort.

McLaughlin and Moloney, who kicked three in succession, traded points at both ends as Tipperary worked to reduce their arrears to four points - 0-14 to 0-10 by the 55th minute.

And when Moloney scored her eighth of the day - her second free - there was only three between them in the last minute. McLaughlin, though, popped over her 12th point soon afterwards to restore the four-point cushion before Niamh Hegarty and Niamh Longeran’s injury time points materialised. Moloney pulled it back to three again in the sixth minute of injury time with the last kick of the game.

Management team: this season the Tipperary senior ladies football team is managed by Shane Ronayne (Mourneabbey, Cork) alongside mentors Anne-Marie Ruby (Mourneabbey, Cork), Elaine Harte (Moyne-Templetuohy), Tony Smith (Moyle Rovers), James O’Leary (Galtee Rovers) and Alan O’Connor (Cahir).

MATCH DETAILS

Tipperary: Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbry, Waterford), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Maria Curley (Templemore), Bríd Condon (Aherlow), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan, captain), Siobhán Condon (Aherlow), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir, 0-1, 0-1 frees), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan), Caoimhe Condon (Brian Ború’s), Aishling Moloney (Cahir, 0-9, 0-3 frees), Niamh Lonergan (Moyle Rovers, 0-1), Róisín Howard (Cahir), Mairéad Morrissey (Brian Ború’s), Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers, 0-3). Subs: Kate Davey (Fethard) for Condon (56), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone) for Morrissey (59th), Sarah Everard (Moyle Rovers) for O’Brien (59th).

Donegal: L Gallagher; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, D Foley; T McCafferty, C Hegarty, AM McGlynn; K Herron (0-1), A McDonnell; K Guthrie (0-1), N Hegarty (0-1), SJ McDonald; G McLaughlin (0-12, 0-7 frees), Y Bonner (0-1), E Ward (0-1, 0-1 penalty). Subs: O McCafferty for N McLaughlin (48th), C Grant for Guthrie (56th), E Gallagher for McDonald (60th).

Referee: Garryowen McMahon (Mayo).

