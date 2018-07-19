Tipperary Camogie team are just one point away from a spot in the All-Ireland quarter-finals

Bill Mullaney's Tipperary team are just one point away from a guaranteed spot in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship quarter-finals. Last Saturday a Grace O'Brien goal propelled the Premier County toward a dramatic win over Offaly (1-14 to 2-10) at The Ragg Camogie Grounds meaning that Tipperary are now second in their group on scoring difference ahead of third-placed Dublin and three points clear of Offaly entering the final round of group games (Cork are top thanks to a 100% record).

Next up for Tipperary is a clash with Dublin on Sunday, July 22nd at Parnell Park, Dublin (2.30pm) - a draw will secure a place in the quarter-finals for Tipperary and even if Bill Mullaney's fast-developing team lose Offaly require a win over high-flying Cork to force their way back into the knock-out picture.

Therefore Cork appear to have top spot in group two secured with Tipperary and Dublin very likely to join them in the knock-out phase of the competition - the group winners progress to the semi-finals while the runners-up and third-placed teams compete in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile in group one the meeting of Kilkenny and Galway will determine top spot while the winner of the clash between Waterford and Clare will progress to the quarter-finals.

Last Saturday both sides went at it from the off at The Ragg and to be fair Offaly set the terms and conditions of the contest for long stages. Indeed, thanks to two first half goals the side coached by Richie Power (Kilkenny) led 2-3 to 0-8 at the break and extended that advantage to five points (2-10 to 0-11) by the 51st minute. Tipperary, however, refused to panic and reeled their opponents in before Grace O’Brien struck for the winning goal after Cáit Devane’s late, late free was batted out into the path of the Nenagh Éire Óg star.

The Tipperary team which beat Offaly last weekend read as follows: Caoimhe Bourke (Drom & Inch), Julie Anne Bourke (Borris-Ileigh), Gemma Grace (Burgess-Duharra), Clodagh Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Caroline Mullaney (Newport-Ballinahinch), Mary Ryan (Moneygall), Karen Kennedy (Thurles Sarsfields), Jean Kelly (Éire Óg Annacarty), Laura Loughnane (Thurles Sarsfields), Grace O’Brien (Nenagh Éire Óg), Caoimhe Maher (Burgess-Duharra), Orla O’Dwyer (Cashel), Miriam Campion (Drom & Inch), Cáit Devane (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Róisín Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s). Subs: Megan Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), Ereena Fryday (Knockavilla Kickhams), Casey Hennessy (Clonoulty-Rossmore), Eibhlís McDonald (Éire Óg Annacarty).

