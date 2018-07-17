Brace yourself: South Tipperary senior hurling final is set to launch a frantic six days of club action

Brace yourself: following a significant wait Tipperary's senior hurling clubs are poised to spring back into action over a frantic six-day period as a whole raft of significant divisional fixtures are shoe-horned into next week in order to allow the under-21 inter-county hurlers to prepare for their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway on Saturday, August 4th at Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 2pm).

The West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final has already taken place (Clonoulty-Rossmore beat Éire Óg Annacarty 0-20 to 1-15 earlier this year) while the second senior divisional decider of the season is scheduled for Sunday, July 22nd when neighbours Mullinahone and Killenaule collide in the final of the Clonmel Oil Senior Hurling Championship at the Clonmel Sportsfield (throw-in 7pm).

The semi-finals in the Centenary Agri Mid Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship take place next week - on Wednesday, July 25th JK Bracken's face Thurles Sarsfields in Templetuohy (7.30pm) while Holycross-Ballycahill and Loughmore-Castleiney collide on Friday, July 27th in The Ragg (7.30pm).

Loughmore-Castleiney's preparations for that decider are significantly complicated by the club's involvement in the Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship final which takes place seven days previously on Friday, July 20th - Loughmore-Castleiney face Upperchurch-Drombane at The Ragg (7.30pm).

Meanwhile if you had planned to attend both semi-finals of the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship this year you are set to be disappointed - both semi-finals take place at the same time (7.15pm) on Friday, July 27th; Dolla will host the meeting of Toomevara and Kilruane MacDonagh's while Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Óg face off at Templederry.

Incidentally, the second round of the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship is provisionally scheduled to take place on the week-ending Sunday, August 12th. It is unclear at this point when the Mid and North Tipperary senior hurling championship finals are likely to take place.

Meanwhile two Tipperary Water County Hurling League finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 22nd - in the division one decider defending champions Borris-Ileigh are fixed to face Nenagh Éire Óg at St Michael's Park in Toomevara (12 noon) while Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams and Sean Treacy's collide at Drombane (12 noon) in the division three final.

