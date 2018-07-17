Two Tipperary Water County Hurling League finals are scheduled to take place this weekend

Two Tipperary Water County Hurling League finals are scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 22nd - in the division one decider defending champions Borris-Ileigh are fixed to face Nenagh Éire Óg at St Michael's Park in Toomevara (12 noon) while Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams and Sean Treacy's collide at Drombane (12 noon) in the division three final.

COUNTY HURLING LEAGUE ROUND-UP

Borris-Ileigh, the defending Tipperary Water County Hurling League champions, booked their place in the final for the second successive season thanks to a 2-19 to 1-16 division one semi-final win over Kiladangan on Tuesday night, July 10th.

An early Shane Kenny goal set Borris-Ileigh on their way before Kiladangan fought back with a three-pointer of their own which arrived courtesy of Ciaran Kelly. Indeed, Kiladangan subsequently took the lead before Borris-Ileigh responded to get their noses back in front by the break (1-11 to 1-9). Conor Kenny was in outstanding form in this contest and inspired Borris-Ileigh in the second half before a Ray McCormack goal settled the issue.

Borris-Ileigh: James McCormack, Thomas Fahy (0-1), Paddy Stapleton (0-1), Aaron Rabbitte, Maurice Ryan, Jody Harkin, Ciaran Cowan, Sean McCormack (0-1), Jack Hogan (0-2), Liam Ryan (0-1), Shane Kenny (1-0), Ray McCormack (1-0), Matthew Stapleton (0-1), Conor Kenny (0-9, 0-5 frees), David O'Connor (0-2). Subs: Jerry Kelly (0-1), Keith Ryan, Michael Ryan.

Kiladangan: Barry Hogan (0-1, 0-1 frees), Jack Loughnane, Darren Moran, Fergal Hayes, Martin Minehan, Joe Gallagher, Declan McGrath (0-2), Alan Flynn, Johnny Horan (0-1), Tadhg Gallagher (0-5, 0-3 frees), Ciaran Kelly (1-1), Andy Loughnane, Billy Seymour (0-2, 0-2 frees), Eoin Kelly (0-1), Dan O'Meara (0-2). Subs: Paddy Coen (0-1), Darragh Flannery, Darren Ryan.

Meanwhile at St Michael's Park in Toomevara on Tuesday night, July 10th Nenagh Éire Óg beat the Greyhounds by nine points (3-17 to 3-8) to book their place in the final against the defending champions.

Toomevara, thanks in no small part to a cracking Paul Ryan goal, led 1-4 to 0-1 early on, but Nenagh Éire Óg steadied themselves and enjoyed a narrow advantage at the break (1-7 to 1-6). The Nenagh Éire Óg goals arrived courtesy of Michael Heffernan (free), James Mackey and Philip Hickey.

Nenagh Éire Óg: Shane Hennessy, Mark Flannery, Adam Gratton, Conor Ryan, Niall Madden (0-1), Barry Heffernan, Andrew Coffey, Pearse Morris, Killian Gleeson, James Mackey (1-2), Philip Hickey (1-1), Michael Heffernan (1-8, 1-6 frees), Tommy Heffernan (0-2), Adam Healy (0-1), Jake Morris (0-2). Subs: Niall McKeogh, Noel Maloney, Craig Hilmi.

Toomevara: Darren Cuddihy, Cathal Kennedy, Andrew Ryan, Liam Ryan, Jake Ryan, Jason Ryan, Darren Delaney (0-1), Josh McCarthy (0-2), Joey McLoughney (0-1), Jack Delaney (1-1), Colm Canning, Luke Ryan, Conor O'Meara, Mark McCarthy (1-2, 0-2 frees), Paul Ryan (1-0). Subs: Sean O'Flaherty, David Young, Alan Ryan (0-1).

DIVISIONS TWO TO SIX

On Tuesday, July 10th Loughmore-Castleiney beat Burgess comprehensively (3-22 to 0-12) in one division two semi-final at Castleiney while the corresponding semi-final between Kilruane MacDonagh's and Templederry Kenyons took place on Wednesday at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan - Kilruane edged a thriller after extra-time when winning this contest with six points to spare (2-26 to 1-23).

One division three semi-final took place on Sunday when Knockavilla Kickhams saw off the challenge of Ballina (1-25 to 1-19) while on Wednesday, July 11th Sean Treacy's beat Moyne-Templetuohy in Kilcommon (2-14 to 0-16).

Divisions four and six have not yet arrived at the knock-out stage of the competition, but a division five semi-final which took place on Sunday, July 8th saw Grangemockler-Ballyneale beat Golden-Kilfeacle 1-15 to 1-14 while Cloneen hosted the second division five semi-final between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and St Patrick's on Thursday, July 12th - Kilsheelan-Kilcash won that contest 3-16 to 2-15.

FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday, July 15th featured semi-finals in division one, two and three of the Tipperary Water County Football League.

Rivals Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers will meet in the division one County Football League final - in their respective semi-final Moyle Rovers beat Golden-Kilfeacle (5-11 to 0-5) while Commercials received a walkover from Ardfinnan.

Cahir saw off the challenge of Moyne-Templetuohy (3-6 to 0-14) in one division two semi-final while Rockwell Rovers edged their meeting with Ballingarry (1-16 to 2-10).

Meanwhile in division three Emly gave a walkover to Killenaule in their semi-final while St Patrick's face Clerihan on Tuesday, July 17th in Clerihan (8pm) in their respective last four clash.

