Rivals Loughmore and Upperchurch set to clash in the Mid Tipperary football final

For the third year in succession holders Loughmore-Castleiney will clash with Upperchurch- Drombane in the Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship final on Friday evening next, July 20th at The Ragg (7.30pm).

Of course, the defending champions have the most impressive record of all in this championship with the lion's share of titles behind their name. However, there have been many challengers through the years including the likes of Moyne-Templetuohy, JK Bracken's and now Upperchurch-Drombane who have been a coming force in the code for a number of years.

Having moved up from the intermediate grade a few years ago, Upperchurch-Drombane have been steadily building and will feel well up for a crack at their opponents having overcome Drom & Inch in the semi-final by 0-14 to 1-9 in what was described as an absorbing contest at Holycross - they kicked two points in injury time to set their sights on the final with pretty impressive displays from Paul Shanahan, Colm Stapleton, the Grants, James Barry, Matt Ryan and Colm Ryan.

Upperchurch-Drombane have a nice mix in their side and if they can get into rhythm they will threaten the champions. Certainly,

Upperchurch-Drombane will have no fear of Loughmore-Castleiney when they square up to each other on Friday.

Perhaps the ease of victory over JK Bracken's in their semi-final clash may not have helped Loughmore-Castleiney all that much. Winning by an impressive 3-14 to 0-5 they had little opposition and will know that the test will be a much stiffer one in the final.

But there is quality written all over this side and with the McGraths, the Ryans, Dominic Brennan, John Meagher, Lorcan Egan, Joseph Hennessy, Joseph Nyland, Ciaran Connolly and Evan Sweeney there is certainly the wherewithall to notch up another divisional title, if they are allowed to play ball.

But, you can be certain that Upperchurch-Drombane won't play ball, when it comes to allowing them to play ball. They will offer an affront to the free-flowing style of the champions and will attempt to cut down on the space in which Loughmore-Castleiney flourish.

It promises to be a very entertaining and interesting clash of styles and a game well worth seeing.

So, do get along to see if history can be made by Upperchurch-Drombane or if Loughmore-Castleiney's dominance will continue.

