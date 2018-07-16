Clonoulty-Rossmore regain the West Tipperary Crosco Cup for the first time in nine years

Clonoulty-Rossmore regained the Bertie's Bar, Dundrum Crosco Cup for the first time since 2009 when they overcame Cashel King Cormacs in the final which was played in Dundrum on Wednesday evening, July 11th.

Bertie's Bar Dundrum Crosco Cup Final

Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-27

Cashel King Cormacs 1-17

Clonoulty signalled their intent before the start when manager John Devane announced a team which contained eleven of the players who had retained the West Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship back in April.

This game was a very close contest for the opening twenty minutes - a period where Cashel took the game to their opponents, but wayward shooting both from open play and placed balls meant that they were unable to convert their possession into scores. So much was Clonoulty’s strength on the night that four of the five second half substitutes had previously played in West senior finals and county championship games.

Clonoulty got off to a dream start when Cathal Bourke pointed in the opening minute. Paddy Hennessy then got the game’s first goal when he scored from close in. Paddy Fahy got Cashel off the mark after three minutes before Paul Hayes and Cathal Bourke (free) stretched Clonoulty’s lead to five points.

Cashel came more into the game and three unanswered points from Eoghan Connolly, Mickey Coleman and Simon Delaney reduced this lead down to two. Dillon Quirke hit two long-range points either side of an Eoghan Connolly pointed free before Michael Ryan got off the mark after fifteen minutes.

Eoghan Connolly replied with two points, but a Paul Hayes effort left a goal between the sides with eight minutes remaining in the half. This remaining period before half-time proved to be Cashel’s undoing as Clonoulty got into a rhythm and played some brilliant hurling. First up was John O’Neill with a rocket of a goal. Points followed from Conor Hammersley, Enda Heffernan and Cathal Bourke while Cashel replied with points from Mickey Coleman and Connolly before a long-range effort from Cathal Bourke ended up in the Cashel net to leave the half time score reading Clonoulty-Rossmore 3-11 Cashel King Cormacs 0-9.

Clonoulty piled on the pressure after the break and added points from all angles and distances from Aaron Ryan, John O’Neill and Dillon Quirke in the opening five minutes. Simon Delaney replied with a Cashel point, but further efforts from Paul Hayes, John O’Keeffe, Cathal Bourke and Michael Ryan helped Clonoulty into a commanding lead with fifteen minutes remaining.

The final quarter was evenly matched, but Cashel were relying too much on Eoghan Connolly to find the target. Connolly hit one goal and five points in that closing quarter, but further points from Clonoulty had them well ahead at the final whistle.

MATCH DETAILS

Clonoulty-Rossmore: Declan O’Dwyer, Joey O’Keeffe, James Heffernan, Jimmy Ryan, Ciaran Quirke, John O’Keeffe (0-1), Enda Heffernan (0-1), Conor Hammersley (0-4), Mikey Ryan (0-2), John O’Neill (1-2), Dillon Quirke (0-4), Aaron Ryan (0-1), Cathal Bourke (1-9, 1-4 fress), Paul Hayes (0-3), Paddy Hennessy (1-0). Subs used: Niall Shanahan, Sean O’Connor, Donncha Quirke, Paddy Ryan, Padraig Heffernan.

Cashel King Cormacs: Michael O’Meara, Tony Hewitt, James Cummins, John Darmody, Pat Muldoon, Lee Burke, Ciaran Quinn, Conn Bonnar (0-1), Eoghan Connolly (1-10, 1-8 frees), Brendan Kelly, Simon Delaney (0-2), Paddy Fahy (0-1), Mickey Coleman (0-2), Adrian Cummins, Ross Bonnar (0-1). Subs used: Adam Skeffington, Adam Kennedy, Dylan Fitzelle, Murragh McDermott, Robbie Anglim.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams).

