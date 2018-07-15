Tipperary star Colin O’Riordan shines bright in Aussie Rules debut for the Sydney Swans

Templemore’s Colin O’Riordan made his Australian Football League debut for the Sydney Swans on Sunday - the talented 22-year-old featured in the Swans’ 104-98 victory over the North Melbourne Kangaroos at the Etihad Stadium.

A last-gasp goal sealed the win for the Swans while Colin Riordan registered a highly-impressive seventeen disposals, six marks and five tackles while Colin’s parents, Michael and Imelda, travelled from Tipperary to attend their son’s first AFL game.

Colin O'Riordan responded to the experience of the game and the support that he has received this week when he posted the following to Twitter on Sunday.

A week I’ll never forget. Absolutely humbled by the support of everyone both here and at home. ☘️⚪️ https://t.co/nJNoY6CO31 — Colin O'Riordan (@colin_oriordan) July 15, 2018

Speaking at the announcement of the game day squad during the week Swans coach John Longmire said: “It is great to have Colin into the team. He has been fantastic since he got to our club; he has great energy and is just a really great person. He has been doing everything we have asked for in our reserves so he gets his opportunity which is terrific”.

Colin O’Riordan has earned the plaudits this season following a series of outstanding performances in the NEAFL (reserves league) and the former Tipperary inter-county football star has credited Kerry man Tadhg Kennelly for his influence on the 22-year-old - Tadhg Kennelly is currently the Swans’ development coach and has been working alongside O’Riordan in order to develop his game.

Speaking on the Sydney Swans website Colin O'Riordan said: “To start the journey three years ago and now to be able to run out for my debut is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I came here. That’s what I’ve come to Australia to do and I’m just absolutely stoked. I have a huge sense of pride and it just feels like all the hard work has paid off. I didn’t really know what to expect walking into the team meeting on Tuesday morning. It was all a bit surreal and I wasn’t expecting to be told I’d be making my debut one little bit. Then when you walk in and the coaches are there and all the players are there it’s a really special moment. I reflected on my journey a bit when I was told and to come from where I came from and to get the chance to make my debut is surreal”.

Colin O'Riordan made the transition to the AFL three years ago following an outstanding underage hurling and Gaelic football career with Tipperary.

O'Riordan won an All-Ireland minor football championship in the blue and gold of Tipperary in 2011 at the tender age of 16 and subsequently won an All-Ireland minor hurling title a year later. In 2014 Colin made his senior inter-county debut for the Tipperary team while he captained the Premier County to a Munster under-21 football title in 2015.

Colin O'Riordan signed with the Sydney Swans in October 2015 on an international rookie contract following the AFL’s Draft Combine. In November 2017 Colin O'Riordan signed a two-year contract extension with the Swans.

