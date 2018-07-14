1993 Tipperary intermediate hurling champions Burgess will be celebrated on county final day

The achievements of Burgess, who won the County Intermediate Hurling Championship in 1993, will be celebrated as the silver jubilee team during this year’s Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final day at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Sunday, October 28th.

Twenty-five years ago Burgess recovered from losing the 1992 decider against (Knockavilla Kickhams - 0-10 to 4-7) to beat Upperchurch-Drombane (0-11 to 0-7) in the County Intermediate Hurling Championship final.

The organizing committee for the annual silver jubilee team celebrations - which includes Séamus J King, John Costigan and Pat Carey - had been faced with a dilemma as a result of Toomevara winning so many county titles during the 1990s. The achievement of that Greyhounds team has already been celebrated last year in what proved to be a memorable day for the club.

As a result the committee, under direction from the County Board officers, worked to determine an alternative to the 1993 senior champions.

And, conscious that county senior hurling final day is a club day of celebration, the committee decided that there would be no more appropriate way of honouring the clubs than to celebrate the intermediate champions from twenty-five years ago: Burgess. Indeed, this will be the process going forward when the senior champions for consecutive years have already been honoured.

On the day Burgess will be treated to a reception in The Dome prior to the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final before attending the game at Semple Stadium. The 1993 panel of players will be introduced to the crowd and afterward will attend a reception including dinner where a series of presentations will be made to mark the silver jubilee of their great success.

The Tipperary Star has supported this silver jubilee event since its inception and is delighted to be associated with one of the biggest days in the local sporting calendar.

The Burgess team which so famously beat Upperchurch-Drombane all those years ago read as follows - back row: Dinny Darcy, John Joe Ryan, Eugene Hogan, Kevin Cooney, Liam McGrath, John Flannery, Colm McDonnell and Darrell Tucker. Front row: David Ryan, Tony Gregan, Shane Ryan, Seán Nealon, John Grace, John Darcy and John McKenna.

