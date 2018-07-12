Lá na gClub: How will your Tipperary GAA club celebrate the centenary of Gaelic Sunday?

August 4th 1918 will be remembered as one of the most significant days in the history of the Gaelic Athletic Association - the day was commonly known as Gaelic Sunday, when in a startling act of civil disobedience the association took a stand against the British Empire through a peacful protest. And, now the GAA is asking clubs from all over the country to mark the centenary of the event. So, how will your GAA club celebrate the centenary of Gaelic Sunday?

In August 1918 the British authorities' plan to impose a conscription to supplement their war effort was met with fierce opposition in Ireland. The British authorities blamed the GAA in part and responded by insisting that a written permit would be required before a Gaelic games match could take place - the move essentially banned GAA games from taking place.

The Gaelic Atheltic Association responded with a startling show of civil disobedience when declaring a national day of defiance - the GAA called on clubs all over Ireland to refuse to seek a permit and instead organise club activity for 3pm on Sunday, August 4th 1918.

The result was that an estimated 54,000 took part in games with more than 100,000 watching on August 4th 1918. Indeed, such was the success of the GAA initiative that the attempt to impose a requirement for a permit to play Gaelic games was scrapped entirely.

2018 marks the centenary of the event and GAA clubs all over Ireland are being asked by the Gaelic Athletic Association to show a similar level of pride in their club, their games and the area that they represent. Indeed, across the weekend of August 4th-5th clubs are being asked to host events in order to commemorate this rousing piece of GAA history.

The 100-year anniversary of Lá na gClub will be officially marked at Croke Park, Dublin on Sunday, August 5th.

GAELIC SUNDAY IN NORTH TIPPERARY

Below you will find an account from the Freeman's Journal detailing how Gaelic Sunday unfolded in North Tipperary on August 4th 1918.

“In North Tipperary the arrangements made by the division were loyally carried out and practically every village was a centre of Gaelic activity on Sunday.

“Fourteen matches were fixed, and at 8 o’clock (old time) the North Tipperary Gaels, in common with their brother Gaels in all parts of the country, went into action in support of the National Pastimes Offensive.

“The attitude of the authorities was in sharp contrast in their action a week previously when one dare not participate in or attend a hurling contest.

“At Kilruane, a few miles from Nenagh, there was a large attendance for the contest between Nenagh and Ballymackey.

“Sometime prior to the match the local police sergeant applied for admission which was refused without payment of the customary fee.

“The sergeant having taken the name of the gentleman on the gate withdrew with a constable to the roadside, from where they viewed the match.

“While the play could have been better the contest was, nevertheless, a good one, and great interest was taken in it. The teams were well matched, and the score of Nenagh, 3 goals 2 points, and Ballymackey, 2 goals 5 points, gives a fair indication of the play.

“At Park, Toomevara and Moneygall went into action. There was a very large attendance, and three police and a military officer viewed the game from the roadside. The match resulted in a draw of 12 points each.

“The following North Tipperary teams took the field on Sunday: Ballina v Ballywilliam, Newport v Birdhill at Clare Glens, Portroe v Garrykennedy, Shallee v Foilnamuck, Kiladangan v Ardcroney at Ardcroney, Finnoe v Kilbarron at Finnoe, Abbeyville v Eglish and Lorrha v Glenahilty at Abbeyville, Roscrea v Coolderry at Roscrea, Toomevara v Moneygall at Park, Toomevara v Gurtagarry at Gurtagarry, Ballymackey v Nenagh at Kilruane, Templederry v Curreeny, Newport Shamrocks v Ballinahinch.”

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.