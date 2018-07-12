Tipperary star Colin O'Riordan is poised to make his AFL debut with the Sydney Swans

Templemore man Colin O'Riordan is poised to make his Aussie Rules debut with the Sydney Swans in the Australian Football League - the Swans have named the rising Tipperary star in their 26-man squad for the club's clash with the North Melbourne Kangaroos on Sunday, July 15th.

Speaking at the announcement of the game day squad Swans coach John Longmire said: “It is great to have Colin into the team. He has been fantastic since he got to our club; he has great energy and is just a really great person. He has been doing everything we have asked for in our reserves so he gets his opportunity which is terrific”.

The starting team will be named on Friday and it is hoped that the Templemore man will earn a starting berth.

Speaking on the Sydney Swans website Colin O'Riordan said: “To start the journey three years ago and now to be able to run out for my debut is something I’ve wanted to do ever since I came here. That’s what I’ve come to Australia to do and I’m just absolutely stoked. I have a huge sense of pride and it just feels like all the hard work has paid off. I didn’t really know what to expect walking into the team meeting on Tuesday morning. It was all a bit surreal and I wasn’t expecting to be told I’d be making my debut one little bit. Then when you walk in and the coaches are there and all the players are there it’s a really special moment. I reflected on my journey a bit when I was told and to come from where I came from and to get the chance to make my debut is surreal”.

You can read the full interview with Colin O'Riordan on the Swans' website by clicking here.

Alternatively, you can follow the Sydney Swans on Twitter (click here) or follow Colin O'Riordan's personal Twitter account by clicking here.

Colin O'Riordan made the transition to the AFL three years ago following an outstanding underage hurling and Gaelic football career with Tipperary.

