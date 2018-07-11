Why not support Tipperary GAA by enjoying a day out at the Galway Races?

The Tipperary County Board are counting down the days to a key fundraiser which takes place on Monday, July 30th when the 'Team Tipperary GAA Race Day' will feature at the Galway Races - the event has proven a significant success over the past three years.

Supporters of GAA in Tipperary can attend the 149th running of Ireland's largest horse racing festival on July 30th, enjoy a terrific day out in one of the Killanin Stand Suites and also support the on-going efforts of the County Board.

Gates open at the Galway Races on Monday, July 30th at 2.30pm, dinner will be served at 4pm, the first race gets underway at 5.20pm and the last race gets off at 8.40pm.

The Killanin Stand Package includes: racecourse admission, complimentary car parking, race card, racing tipster, a four-course meal and wine, a view of the track, a reserved table for the day, tote facilities and a full bar will also be available. A table of ten is priced at €1,600 (or €160 per head).

For further details please contact County Board secretary Tim Floyd at the Tipperary GAA Office, Lár na Páirce, Thurles (phone: 0504 22702). Alternatively, you can email Tim Floyd on secretary.tipperary@gaa.ie.

