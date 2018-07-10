The Tipperary senior ladies football and Camogie teams need your support this Saturday

The Tipperary senior ladies football and Camogie teams need your support - on Saturday, July 14th the outfits managed by Shane Ronayne and Bill Mullaney respectively face serious tests: Tipperary host Kerry in the opening round of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (1pm) while the Premier County Camogie team take on Offaly at The Ragg Camogie Grounds in the fourth round of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship (5pm).

The game against Offaly represents a key clash for Bill Mullaney's Tipperary Camogie team - both sides have already beaten Wexford with Offaly now in pole position to secure second place in the group after their win over Dublin.

On Saturday evening last Cork proved far too strong for Tipperary at The Ragg Camogie Grounds when surging to a fifteen-point win (1-27 to 1-12). Offaly saw off Wexford (1-18 to 1-12) at St Brendan’s Park in Birr and moved into second place in the group thanks to a marginally better score difference than Tipperary and Dublin (who beat Meath by 2-11 to 0-8).

The group winners progress to the semi-finals of this year's championship while the runners-up and third-placed teams compete in the quarter-finals.

Cork led the contest with Tipperary 1-14 to 1-6 at the break - Róisín Cahill notched the three-pointer for the Premier County.

Tipperary require a win over Offaly this weekend and everyone associated with the senior panel would apprecaite your support.

Meanwhile Shane Ronayne’s fast-improving Tipperary team will look forward to testing their credentials against Kerry in the opening round of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship.

The Tipperary ladies footballers will compete in group one of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship alongside Donegal and Kerry with the top two progressing to the quarter-finals.

The Premier County will face Donegal on Saturday, July 21st with the venue and time remaining to be confirmed for that fixture.

Tipperary came up just short against hot favourites Cork in an entertaining TG4 Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-final played in Ardfinnan recently (1-10 to 2-12).

Tipperary will face into the All-Ireland series as distinct underdogs, but there is no doubting the fact that this Premier County team are moving in the right direction. Indeed, blue and gold supporters left Parnell Park in Dublin earlier this year feeling a foot taller following Tipperary’s dramatic one-point win over Cavan in the Lidl National Ladies Football League division two final (0-21 to 3-11).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Saturday, July 14th

TG4 All-Ireland Senior

Ladies Football Championship

Tipperary v Kerry

at MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (1pm)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland

Senior Camogie Championship

Tipperary v Offaly

at The Ragg Camogie Grounds (5pm)

