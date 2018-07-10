A series of attractive County Hurling League semi-finals are scheduled to take place over the coming days

The full line-up for the Tipperary Water County Hurling League finals will soon be known as a series of attractive semi-finals are scheduled to take place during the coming days.

Both semi-finals in division one of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League are fixed for Tuesday, July 10th at 8pm - Toomevara host Nenagh Éire Óg at St Michael's Park in Toomevara while Borris-Ileigh face Kiladangan in Borrisoleigh.

On Tuesday, July 10th Loughmore-Castleiney and Burgess meet in one division two semi-final in Castleiney at 8pm while the corresponding semi-final between Kilruane MacDonagh's and Templederry Kenyons takes place on Wednesday, July 11th at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan at 8pm.

One division three semi-final took place on Sunday when Knockavilla Kickhams saw off the challenge of Ballina (1-25 to 1-19) while on Wednesday, July 11th Sean Treacy's take on Moyne-Templetuohy in Kilcommon at 8pm.

Divisions four and six have not yet arrived at the knock-out stage of the competition, but a division five semi-final which took place on Sunday last saw Grangemockler-Ballyneale beat Golden-Kilfeacle 1-15 to 1-14. Cloneen will host the second division five semi-final between Kilsheelan-Kilcash and St Patrick's on Thursday, July 12th (8pm).

FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sunday, July 15th will feature the semi-finals of division one, two and three in the Tipperary Water County Football League.

Ardfinnan take on Clonmel Commercials in Ardfinnan at 12 noon in division one while Moyle Rovers and Golden-Kilfeacle collide in Monroe (12 noon). The division two semi-finals will see Moyne-Templetuohy face Cahir in Templetuohy (12 noon) while Ballingarry and Rockwell Rovers meet at New Inn (7pm). Finally, in division three Killenaule take on Emly in Killenaule at 11am and an hour later at 12 noon in Cloneen St Patrick's face Clerihan.

MID TIPPERARY

Loughmore-Castleiney and Upperchurch-Drombane will meet in the final of the Gleeson Quarries Senior Football Championship on Friday, July 20th - in their respective semi-finals Loughmore-Castleiney saw off the challenge of JK Bracken's at their ease (3-14 to 0-5) while Upperchurch-Drombane edged a battle with Drom & Inch (0-15 to 1-9) last weekend.

