Stephen Carroll and five other Tipperary league players named in Republic of Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland amateur international team manager Gerry Davis has named a provisional squad ahead of the FAI UEFA Regions tournament - a training session will take place at the AUL Complex in Dublin on July 28th and will feature six players who feature in the Tipperary South & District League: Chris Higgins (St Michael's), John O'Brien (St Michael's), Jimmy Carr (St Michael's), David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic), Shane Ryan (St Michael's) and Stephen Carroll (Peake Villa).

In March Christopher Higgins (St Michael’s) was named by the Football Association of Ireland as the 2017 junior international player of the year - the Saints star and captain of the Republic of Ireland junior team was nominated alongside David Joyce (Clonmel Celtic) and Eoin Hayes (Newmarket Celtic) for the award.

Meanwhile Stephen “Pippy” Carroll has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad in a welcome recognition of his outstanding form with Peake Villa for the past number of seasons.

