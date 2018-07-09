Ladies football captain Samantha Lambert launches the 2018 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon

The Tipperary Sports Partnership are delighted to announce that the 2018 Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon will take place in Thurles on Sunday, September 30th September at 11am - now in its ninth year this 10k Women's Mini Marathon has grown from strength to strength since the inaugural event in Thurles in 2010.

Captain of the Tipperary ladies football team Samantha Lambert recently launched the 2018 event with representatives from Tipperary Sports Partnership who included Isabel Cambie, Valerie Connolly, Elaine Cullinan and Marie Maher.

At the launch Samantha said: “I am very honoured to be launching the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon as captain of the Tipperary senior ladies football team. I was privileged to be asked to attend the launch in LIT Thurles and I have to commend all of those involved in organising the launch and all the other wonderful events that are taking place highlighting the importance of being fit and active. The women's mini marathon is going to be great event and it's certain to be an extremely enjoyable day for everyone involved”.

Registration is now open on www.tippminimarathon.ie and registration can be completed online or by post. The event provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities and there is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group to register that are raising funds for charitable causes. Details of local Meet and Train or Fit 4 Life running groups are available on the website to help participants to train.

Participants will receive a technical tee-shirt sponsored by LIT Tipperary. All finishers will receive a specially-designed race medallion. Spot prizes will also be distributed on the day. All participants will be chip timed and the event is AAI measured and certified.

Samantha also wished all the participants every success in the event and encouraged them to keep going and keep believing and to never give up.

Samantha Lambert said: “Be proud of what you have achieved and accomplished once you have crossed the finish line. I would like to wish the Tipperary Sports Partnership continued success and commend you all on the amount of work you've done to date in organising such a wonderful event”.

The 2018 Tipperary Mini Marathon is funded through Sport Ireland's Women In Sport Programme and the 2018 committee comprises of members from Tipperary Sports Partnership, Thurles Crokes AC, Tipperary Athletics County Board, Tipperary County Council, Templemore-Thurles Municipal District, Thurles Gardai & Tipperary Civil Defence.

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.