Munster U-21 Hurling: It was a disaster says Tipp Boss Cahill



Having watched his charges being being torn asunder by a rampant Cork team in the Bord Gais Energy U/21 Munster final on Wednesday evening Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill had one word to describe what happened - disaster.

He uttered the disaster word to waiting media after Cork had inflicted a humiliating hammering on Tipperary before he was even asked a question.

The Ballingarry man, as honest as ever in his post match analysis, went on to outline just how big a blow this setback was to the players and management following their impressive semi final victory over a fancied Limerick side in Thurles.

“It was a long evening, I did not see that coming” said the manager adding that regardless of the Limerick result, the players and management knew full well coming down to Cork to play this team was always going to be a very difficult assignment but “ I did not forsee this” he said.

The manager said Cork absolutely dominated “all the key areas” and Tipperary had “no answer to them” admitting that huge gaps started to appear all over the field from early on and they could do nothing about it.

“Cork came to the table with everything. We placed a big emphasis on starting well and we had a reasonable start but left scorest behind us that would have allowed us to hang on to Cork for longer,” Liam said.

One of those opportunities fell Tipp’s way in the fourth minute when Daragh Woods, selected ahead of Lyndon Fairbrother to start, stepped up to take a penalty which was saved by Cork goalie Ger Collins.

A goal at that stage could have given Tipp something to build on but they were soon overwhelmed by Cork’s sharpness, intensity and physiciality.

Tipperary looked the polar opposite to the confident, free flowing outfit that overpowered Limerick with so many Tipp players struggling on the night on a hugely frustrating evening littered with basic errors.

“We were labouring all over the field, we seemed to be spooked tonight whatever it was. The ball was hopping out of fellah’s hands, they were taking the ball off one another, we were full of basic errors. We were asking ourselves on the line were these the same lads we were seeing in training every Tuesday and Thursday night. I just cannot account for it” said the manager.

Liam was adament that at no stage during the game, as Cork continued to increase t heir lead, did he get a vibe or any encouragement from what he was watching that the players could mount a comeback.

“It was very, very difficult. The lads came down here tonight full of good intnetions -these lads are not as bad as they looked tonight. We will get under them now and try and help them to redeem themselves. We will dust ourselves down and go again -that is what we do in Tipperary- and build them up,” he said.

Liam added that his players continued to try and do their best eventhough Cork were so superior on the night and Tipperary were unable to cope with Cork’s physiciality.

“They were able to break our tackle and hold our runners up. When Cork ran at us they seem to be able to go by us a lot quicker. We were living off scraps.it was a very tough evening but we have to learn from it” insisted the manager.

The manager said the players learned a lesson regarding how to take on Cork in Cork suggesting that the comfortable win over Limerick may have had an impact on the players

“You always try to protect the players from the hype , keep them grounded, but you cannot babysit lads either, they have to deal with that situation themselves as well .Some of the players may have thought the same was going to happen again” he said.

The manager had no issue with important club games going ahead now before they play the U/21 All Ireland semi final.

“I think the games should go ahead . Had there been a performance here tonight it might be different, but I have no real interest in holding up club championship. After tonight we have no case” said the manager..