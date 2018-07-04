Breaking: Tipp hammered by the Rebels in u-21 hurling final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Cork blitzed the visitors but its not the end of the road for Tipp - they are still in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Cork 2-24

Tipperary 1-13

Cork added the Bord Gais Energy U-21 hurling title to their senior crown won a few days ago, when they hammered a very disappointing , but highly fancied, Tipperary side in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this evening.

Tipp were simply outclassed in this game and were roundly defeated in all sectors of the field. Indeed, the Cork victory could have been more comprehensive had they kept the foot on the throttle for the full hour. As it was, they were hugely impressive, totally dominant and they delighted in each score which rubbed salt into Tipperary's gaping wounds.

Tipperary missed a 3rd minute penalty when Darragh Woods effort was saved brilliantly by Cork keeper Ger Collins. And, from then on it was all Cork. They treated Tipperary to an exhibition of hurling and the visitors simply could not match their pacey hurling.

The Cork goal came from Robbie O'Flynn in the 14th minute and it gave Cork a 1-5 to 0-1 advantage. They pressed on again and with five to go to the break, Cork held a 1-10 to 0-3 lead - Declan Dalton, Jack O'Connor, Shane Kingston, and Liam Healy getting on the scoreboard for them.

By the interval to gap was a ten point one - 1-12 to 0-5 and it looked as though there was no way back for Tipp. There wasn't.

Cork squeezed Tipp from the re-start and they were determined that the Premier lads would not get any kind of a chance to gain a stranglehold. And, when Cork goalled in the 3rd minute through Jack O'Connor, that was that. Game, set and match to Cork.

Tipperary continued to battle but they were simply blown out of the water. And, though they had a few goal chances in the second half they were unable to reel in the Rebels in any shape or form, even allowing for sub Shane Neville's goal in injury time, which served only as a consolation score.

This was a chastening evening for Tipperary in Cork - one they will want to forget. But, they must get back on the horse immediately and ready themselves for the All-Ireland semi-final which takes place on the last weekend of the month. They have a lot of soul searching to do - a lot of sorting out to undertake. But, the challenge is there for them to rediscover the semi-final form, and to shake off the final form.