Breaking: Ronan Maher and Bonner Maher help Tipp New York hurlers to victory

Cathal Barrett was playing against his Tipp colleagues in the game hurled in sweltering heat

Tipperary NY 1-24

Hoboken 2-16

Tipperary hurlers Ronan Maher and Patrick Bonner Maher were crucial cogs in the Tipperary NY wheel as their side defeated a Cathal Barrett inspired Hoboken at the weekend in the championship.

In the harshest of condition the players have previously, or will again, experience, the clash of Tipperary NY and Hoboken played out in favor of the blue and gold side.

With the game moved to a 4 pm throw in an effort to help both teams, it had little or no effect with temperatures reaching 100+ degrees at times throughout the game.

Tipperary stormed out of the blocks with a Tom Phelan goal after just 2 minutes which put Tipperary in front and maybe some thought this pattern might continue. However, the new look Hoboken side in the white strip and black shorts were not to be fazed. They added a goal of their own through Sean Costello and long range scores from Paul Loughnane and Cathal O’Connell kept them in touch. The Tipp boys rallied and some fine score taking from Ronan Maher and Martin O’Neill helped Tipp to a 1.13 to 1.11 scoreline at the interval.

Cathal Barrett was in action for Hoboken in the game.

In every sense of the word, things didn’t cool in the second half. Hoboken came strong at the Tipp backs and caused all kinds of confusion at the rear with Cathal Barrett and Jack Guiney adding points from play.

Then, with what looked like a turning point in the game, Hoboken hit the net for the second time with 15 minutes remaining with a fine effort from Cathal Barrett reducing the deficit to 2 points, but full credit to the boys in blue and gold, they harried and chased and some fine performances from Patrick Moriarty and Gerard McPartland late on gave Tipp the drive and determination to finish out the game in style.

This was a very enjoyable spectacle for all those watching on with some big stars featuring on both sides.

Tipp now has a two-week break, with Hoboken taking on Ulster next Sunday @2pm in Gaelic Park.