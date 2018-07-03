Mid Tipperary football and county hurling league semi-finals catch the eye in a packed weekend of club action

The semi-finals of the Gleeson Quarries Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship and whole raft of Tipperary Water County Hurling League semi-finals catch the eye in a packed weekend of fixtures for the discerning GAA fan.

One semi-final in this year’s Mid Tipperary Senior Football Championship takes place on Friday evening, July 6th when Loughmore-Castleiney meet JK Bracken's at 7.45pm in Templetuohy while on Saturday, July 7th Drom & Inch take on Upperchurch-Drombane in Holycross at 7.30pm. Incidentially the final is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 20th.

The knock-out stage in the Tipperary Water County Hurling League also begins this weekend.

Before the division one semi-finals can take place Thurles Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh must meet on Tuesday, July 3rd in the Outside Field, Thurles (8pm) - this game was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was postponed due to an unfortunate misunderstanding which led to no referee turning up.

The winner of the contest between Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh will face Kiladangan in the last four on Sunday, July 8th in Puckane (12 noon). The second division one semi-final is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 10th when Toomevara and Nenagh Éire Óg collide at St Michael's Park in Toomevara (8pm).

The division two semi-finals get underway on Tuesday, July 10th when Loughmore-Castleiney host Burgess in Castleiney (8pm) while on Wednesday, July 11th Kilruane face Templederry in Cloughjordan (8pm).

Knockavilla Kickhams take on Ballina in Dundrum (12 noon) on Sunday, July 8th in the division three semi-finals while on Wednesday, July 11th Seán Treacy’s host Moyne-Templetuohy in Kilcommon (8pm).

On Sunday, July 8th Golden-Kilfeacle take on Grangemockler-Ballyneale in the division five semi-finals in Golden (7pm) while on Tuesday, July 10th Kilsheelan-Kilcash clash with St Patrick's at Cloneen (8pm).

NORTH TIPPERARY

Meanwhile the fixtures have been finalised for the up-coming semi-finals in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship - on Friday, July 27th Dolla will host the meeting between Kilruane MacDonagh’s and Toomevara (7.15pm) while the clash between Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Óg will take place in Templederry on the same evening at 7.15pm.

