Fixtures finalised for the North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals

The fixtures have been finalised for the up-coming semi-finals in the Hibernian Inn North Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship - on Friday, July 27th Dolla will host the meeting between Kilruane MacDonagh’s and Toomevara (7.15pm) while the clash between Kiladangan and Nenagh Éire Óg will take place in Templederry (7.15pm).

The games are understood to be taking place on Friday, July 27th to allow the Tipperary under-21 team ample time to prepare for their All-Ireland semi-final on the week-ending Sunday, August 5th.

Quarter-Final Results

Toomevara 3-15 Portroe 0-17

Kilruane 1-19 Newport 0-11

Kiladangan 3-12 Borris-Ileigh 1-16

Nenagh Éire Óg 2-23 Burgess 0-9

Round One Results

Silvermines 1-8 Borris-Ileigh 2-19

Lorrha-Dorrha 2-14 Kilruane MacDonagh’s 3-22

Toomevara 0-16 Roscrea 1-11

Templederry Kenyons 0-12 Burgess 1-21

Nenagh Éire Óg 4-24 Ballina 0-14

Byes: Newport, Portroe and Kiladangan.

