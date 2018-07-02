Liam Cahill names his Tipperary team to face Cork in Wednesday's Munster U21 hurling final

Tipperary will take on Cork in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-21 Hurling Championship final on Wednesday, July 4th (7.30pm) at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork. And, manager Liam Cahill has named his Premier County team to face the Rebels.

The Tipperary under-21 hurling team reads as follows:

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)

3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

4. Killian O'Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)

6. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)

7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

9. Colin English (Fr Sheehy's, captain)

10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)

14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Bracken’s)

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

17. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

18. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

19. Darragh Woods (Holycross-Ballycahill)

20. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

21. Michael Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields)

22. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)

23. Shane Neville (Lattin-Cullen)

24. Ray McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

Manager Liam Cahill (Ballingarry) leads the Tipperary under-21 management team alongside coach Michael Bevans (Toomevara) and selectors John Sheedy (Portroe), Seán Corbett (Boherlahan-Dualla) and TJ Ryan (Clonoulty-Rossmore).

Both the Premier County and the Rebels have endured a significant drought at the grade in recent years - Tipperary have won twenty provincial under-21 titles, but none since 2010 while Cork (eighteen titles) have to search back to 2007 for their last Munster crown.

The Cork team on Wednesday, however, will feature a plethora of senior stars like Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Tim O'Mahony, Robbie O’Flynn and Shane Kingston who, of course, are fresh from Sunday’s senior provincial final win over Clare.

And, the Rebels will be expected to win on Wednesday night.

In the semi-finals Cork saw off the challenge of Waterford (0-23 to 1-17).

Tipperary beat Limerick thanks to a stirring display in their respective semi-final (1-22 to 1-13) at Semple Stadium and although the Premier County lost the 2012, 2013 and 2016 provincial finals Liam Cahill’s men will take beating despite having to face the Rebels in Cork. Indeed, the success enjoyed by the minor hurlers in Sunday’s Munster final has lifted the hearts of blue and gold supporters while another encouraging display in the under-21 provincial final on Wednesday night would give the Tipperary hurling landscape a much more healthy complexion.

Tipperary landed the county’s 40th Munster minor title on Sunday thanks to an eight-point victory over Limerick (1-20 to 1-12). It is also worth noting that this latest provincial title represented the third Minor title won by the Premier County in four years.

Tommy Dunne’s minor hurling team are now through to the All-Ireland semi-finals on the week-ending Sunday, July 29th - the final is scheduled to take place on August 19th.

CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP

Tipperary are this week preparing to renew their rivalry with the Rebels - the Premier County will host defending champions Cork in the third round of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship at The Ragg Camogie Field on Saturday, July 7th at 5pm; that contest will be preceded by the intermediate championship clash between the Premier County and Antrim at 3pm.

Tipperary have made a more than encouraging start to their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign with successive wins over Meath (6-14 to 0-10) and Wexford (1-14 to 2-8). But when the Premier County encountered the Rebels on May 26th in the Munster final Cork proved far too strong in a one-sided contest played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork (0-6 to 0-19).

The Camogie team would appreciate your support on Saturday.

