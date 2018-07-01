Tipperary's Durlas Óg are crowned All-Ireland Féile Peile na nÓg under-14 champions

On Sunday afternoon Durlas Óg saw off the challenge of Westmeath’s Coralstown-Kinnegad in the division three final of the 2018 Féile Peile na nÓg competition (under-14 football) hosted by Down, Louth and Meath.

In the final Durlas Óg fell behind early on, but regrouped to edge into a 1-3 to 0-3 interval lead thanks to a Darragh Minogue goal. Coralstown-Kinnegad re-claimed the lead in the second half, but a Ciarán Woodlock three-pointer ultimately propelled the Tipperary champions toward a famous win (2-5 to 1-6).

In the first round of division three Durlas Óg beat Killeavy 4-15 to 2-3 before beating Kilanerin (3-4 to 1-8) and Harps GAC (4-3 to 1-1). In the quarter-finals the Thurles outfit saw off the challenge of Gowna GFC (2-4 to 0-4) before dismissing Dunboyne GAA club in the All-Ireland semi-final (2-9 to 1-2).

FURTHER READING

