Tipperary hurling legend Colm Bonnar guides Carlow to Joe McDonagh Cup glory

Cashel’s Colm Bonnar managed the Carlow senior hurlers to victory in the first-ever Joe McDonagh Cup final on Sunday afternoon at Croke Park, Dublin - in the decider Carlow beat Westmeath 2-26 to 1-24.

As a result Carlow will compete in the 2019 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship and, of course, Colm Bonnar’s men will also participate in the up-coming All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship preliminary quarter-finals when they host Limerick at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow next weekend.

Colm Bonnar was a key member of the Tipperary team which won All-Ireland senior titles in 1989 and 1991 while Bonnar also won a county and Munster club senior hurling title with Cashel King Cormacs in 1991.

Following his playing career the coaching bug bit Bonnar - Colm worked with Waterford (1999-2003) under both Gerald and Justin McCarthy (famously winning a Munster title in 2002) before operating alongside Ken Hogan with Tipperary (2004-05) while he also guided the Waterford Institute of Technology to four Fitzgibbon Cup titles.

In 2008 Bonnar was appointed Wexford senior hurling manager and helped Ballyhale Shamrocks to win an All-Ireland club title in 2015 before opting to take up the reins in Carlow (November 2016).

FURTHER READING

To keep up to date with all the sporting news in Tipperary please click here - to follow the Tipperary Star sports team on twitter please click here - to follow sports editor Brian McDonnell on Twitter please click here. Alternatively, you can also like the Tipperary Star on Facebook.