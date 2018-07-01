Breaking: Superb Tipperary claim the minor hurling crown

A five star showing from Tommy Dunnes men sees the minor silverware back in the Premier County.

Tipperary 1-20

Limerick 1-12

Tipperary captured the inaugural Munster minor (u-17) championship at Semple Stadium this afternoon when they downed challengers Limerick in a lively encounter.

A fine performance from the Tipp lads saw them overturn the result of the championship first round played at the Gaelic Grounds in May, proving how far this team has come during the course of the campaign.

Tipperary held a 0-12 to 0-7 interval lead with sharpshooter James Devaney from Borrsi-Ileigh accounting to six of those.

It had been a nip and tuck opener but at 0-3 apiece, Tipperary took control of the game and were to hit six without replay to open up a decisive advantage - the scores coming from Devaney (4), Sean Phelan and a Ryan Renehan sideline cut.

Limerick responded and by the interval to lead was cut to five with Cormac Ryan, Patrick Kirby and Cathal O'Neill (2) getting their scores, while Devaney (2), Cian O'Farrell and Sean Hayes were on target for Tipperary.

The clear advantage continued for much of the second half, but the decisive score came from Tipp substitute Mikey O'Shea in the 23rd minute, when he latched onto a pass from Devaney and blasted to the Limerick net.

It was game, set and match to Tipperary at this stage and though Limerick battled back hard, they were unable to stem the Premier tide which carried Tommy Dunne's men all the way to the victory podium.

Limerick had a consolation scored from sub Brian Nix right at the end but it mattered not to the end result.