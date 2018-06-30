Harty Cup Draw: Tipperary schools Thurles CBS, Our Lady’s and Nenagh CBS learn their fate

The draw for the group stage of the 2018-19 Dr Harty Cup (Munster Under-19A Post-Primary Schools Hurling Championship) has been made - the tournament features a group stage with the winning team and the runners-up progressing to the seeded quarter-finals.

Group A: Árdscoil Rís (Limerick), Nenagh CBS, St Colman’s Fermoy (Cork) and Gaelcholáiste Mhuire (Cork).

Group B: Midleton CBS (Cork), De La Salle (Waterford) and St Flannan’s Ennis (Clare).

Group C: Our Lady’s Templemore, Blackwater Community School (Waterford) and John the Baptist Community School Hospital (Limerick).

Group D: Christian Brothers College (Cork), Castletroy College (Limerick) and Thurles CBS.

Thurles CBS have won eight Dr Harty Cup titles with their last materializing in 2015. Our Lady's Templemore have won the title twice and collected the crown famously in 2017 while Nenagh CBS have appeared in four finals, but, unfortunately, lost them all.

Limerick’s Árdscoil Rís are the defending champions and have won five of the last nine provincial titles.

