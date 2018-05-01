Camán Tipperary: why not show your support for the Premier County at 5k fun run?

The Tipperary senior hurling and Camogie teams have joined forces and are preparing to jointly host the ‘Camán Tipp’ five-kilometre fun run/walk on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7th.

This innovative fundraising event will start from the Dome, Thurles (11am) and represents an opportunity for you to show your support for the Tipperary senior hurling and Camogie teams prior to the launch of their respective championship campaigns.

The event organizers are asking supporters of the blue and gold to contribute to or take part in this unique fundraising effort to help both of the county’s senior hurlers and Camogie teams as they set forth on their respective championship journeys this year.

Inter-county stars from both teams will be present on the day to meet supporters and the event will be followed by an open training session at Semple Stadium which members of the public can attend.

Supporters are encouraged to wear their club colours on the day and those interested in participating in the event can pre-register on tippsupportersclub.com or on the morning of the event from 9.30am to 10am.

Members of the public can enter the ‘Camán Tipp’ five-kilometre fun run/walk at a cost of €10 per adult and €5 per under-16 - all funds generated by the event will be used to ensure that both the senior hurling and Camogie teams are prepared to the very highest standard.

Both panels of players are eagerly looking forward to meeting supporters of the blue and gold on the day and!

For more information please feel free to contact event organizers Eamonn Buckley (086 383 8767) or Bridget Bourke (087 625 5427).

